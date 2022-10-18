Ukrainian Football Legend Shevchenko Pays Stirring Tribute To Nation At Ballon D'Or 2022

Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko made an appearance at the Ballon d’Or 2022 awards ceremony on Monday Night in Paris. Before presenting the Women’s Ballon d’Or 2022 award to Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas, Shevchenko was asked to share how he is coping with the situation in the war-torn country of Ukraine. The hosts also asked the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner to share his message with the world.

As per a video shared on Twitter by France Football, Shevchenko said, “It has been a very difficult moment since the war started, for all the Ukrainian people. I am so proud. with how my country defend and fight for their freedom”. Revealing his involvement in relief work amidst Russia’s invasion, Shevchenko stressed the need for aid to Ukraine.

“I have been very involved in a lot of humanitarian and medical aid projects. It is very important to remember the war is still going but most important to stay behind Ukraine and help,” he added. Upon listening to the heartfelt speech by the former Ukrainian international, the entire Théâtre du Châtelet crowd erupted with cheers and applauses.

Watch Andriy Shevchenko's powerful speech on Ukraine at Ballon d'Or 2022 Awards

Chevtchenko got a message for all of us... 🇺🇦💛#ballondor pic.twitter.com/kfKFZ6VRjQ — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

Shevchenko’s powerful message comes at a time when Ukraine continues to suffer from Russia’s invasion. The footballer reminded everyone of something more important than football, in front of players from across the globe who gathered to celebrate the game’s best player. After his speech, Shevchenko awarded the Ballon d'Or Feminin to Alexia Putellas.

Andriy Shevchenko's decorated football career

Shevchenko is a 46-year-old former footballer, who currently plies his trade as a manager. He won numerous laurels in his career as a player, which includes a UEFA Champions League title win in the 2002-03 season with AC Milan. He made his senior debut in the 1994-95 season for the Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv, before moving to AC Milan in 1999.

After spending seven years in Italy, Shevchenko moved to Premier League club Chelsea in 2006. He played a few more seasons with AC Milan on loan spells, before re-joining Dynao Kyiv in 2009. The footballer bid adieu to his career as a player in 2012 and later became a manager. He notably scored 326 goals in 652 appearances in his club football career.