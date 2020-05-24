ULS Vs BSN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K-League Live

Ulsan Hyundai FC will face Busan FC on Matchday 3 of the K-League at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium. The game will take place on Sunday, May 24, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30 pm IST. Here is the ULS vs BSN Dream11 prediction, the ULS vs BSN Dream11 team and the ULS vs BSN Dream11 top picks for the Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Busan FC K-League encounter.

ULS vs BSN Dream11 prediction: Preview and form guide

Ulsan Hyundai FC welcome Busan FC on the weekend on Matchday 3 of the K-League with both teams at opposite ends of the table. Ulsan Hyundai FC have made a great start to the new season while Busan FC have struggled since promotion to the South Korean top flight. Due to the home advantage and based on the current run of form, Ulsan Hyundai will start off as favourites heading into this game.

Having finished last season as runners up to eventual K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai FC have begun the current season with promise and authority. In their two league games, Kim Do-hoon's men have registered two wins and scored seven goals sitting pretty at the summit of the K-League table. On the other hand, their opponents for the weekend Busan FC have struggled since promotion to the South Korean top tier losing their two games. Busan manager Cho Deok-Je will be hoping to get his first points of the season against the table-toppers despite his side scoring just one goal in two games.

ULS vs BSN Dream11 prediction: ULS vs BSN Dream11 team

Here is the ULS vs BSN Dream11 team for the Ulsan Hyundai FC vs Busan FC game

Goalkeeper - Kim Ho-Jun

Defenders - Davidson J., Bulthuis D., Jung Seung-Hyun, Kim Tae-Hwan

Midfielders - Kim Jin-Gyu, Park Jong-Woo, Romulo

Forwards - Lee Chung-Yong; Negao J (VC), Kim In-Sung (C)

ULS vs BSN Dream11 prediction: ULS vs BSN Dream11 top picks

ULS vs BSN Dream11 top picks for Ulsan FC - Kin In-Sung, Negao J

ULS vs BSN Dream11 top picks for Busan FC - Kim Jin-Gyu, Park Jong-Woo

Note: The ULS vs BSN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ULS vs BSN Dream11 team and ULS vs BSN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

