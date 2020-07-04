ULS Vs INC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live

Last Updated:

Ulsan Hyundai will host Incheon United in the next K League clash at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium. Ulsan Hyundai are currently on the second spot in the K League table with a total of 20 points to their name. Ulsan Hyundai have managed to win 6 out of the 9 games played in the season so far (Draws 2, Loss 1). They lost 2-0 in their last league clash against Jeonbuk Hyundai. 

As for Incheon United, they are currently rooted to the bottom of the K League table with a mere two points to their name this campaign. They have not won a single game out of the nine games played in the tournament so far (Draws 2, Losses 7). They lost 1-0 in their last league clash against Suwon FC. 

The ULS vs INC match will commence on Saturday, July 4 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction, ULS vs INC Dream11 top picks and ULS vs INC Dream11 team.

ULS vs INC Dream11 team

ULS vs INC Dream11 top picks

  1. Jo Hyun-woo (Captain)
  2. Jo Su-hyeok (Vice-captain)
  3. Min Dong-hwan
  4. San -Jeong
  5. Kim Yeon-Su
  6. Kim Ho-Nam

ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ULS vs INC Dream11 team 

ULS vs INC Dream11 team: Ulsan Hyundai (ULS) squad

Jo Hyun-woo, Jo Su-hyeok, Min Dong-hwan, Seo Ju-hwan, Cho Hyun-Taek, Choi Jun, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jeong Dong-ho, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Kee-Hee, Kim Min-duk, Kim Tae-Hwan, Park Joo-ho, Yun Young-sun II, Jang Jae-won, Kim Sung-joon, Koh Myong-jin, Lee Chung-yong, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Lee Gi-un, Lee Hyeon-Seung, Lee Sang-Heon, Park Ha-bean

ULS vs INC Dream11 team: Incheon United (INC) squad

Kim Yu-Seong, Kim Dong-Heon, San -Jeong, Lee Tae-Heui, Mun Ji-Hwan, Jeong Dong-Yun, Kim Dong-Min, Ham Hwi-Jin, Kim Jong-Jin, Kim Chae-Un, Kim Min-Seok, Choi Won-Chang, Hwang Jeong-Uk, Yang Jun-Ah, Gordan Bunoza, Kim Yeon-Su, Lee Jae-Seong, Kim Jeong-Ho, Kang Yun-Gu, Kim Seong-Ju, Ahn Jin-Beom, Kim Jun-Yeob, Kim Ho-Nam, Yu Seong-Hyeong

ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction: ULS vs INC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

  • Ulsan Hyundai: Jo Hyun-woo, Jo Su-hyeok, Min Dong-hwan, Seo Ju-hwan, Cho Hyun-Taek, Choi Jun, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jeong Dong-ho, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Kee-Hee
  • Incheon United: San -Jeong, Kim Yeon-Su, Kim Ho-Nam, Kim Seong-Ju, Lanre Kehinde, Kim Yeon-Su, Kim Jeong-Ho, Ji Eon-Hak, Stefan Mugosa, Mun Ji-Hwan, Yang Jun-Ah

ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction

Our ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction is that Ulsan Hyundai will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction, ULS vs INC Dream11 top picks and v Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ULS vs INC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results. 

(Cover image source: Ulsan Hyundai Instagram)

