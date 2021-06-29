ULS Vs PNU Dream11: Ulsan Hyundai Vs BG Pathum United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Ulsan Hyundai takes on BG Pathum United in their upcoming Asian Champions League clash on Tuesday, June 29. The round 2 fixture is set to be played at the LEO Stadium in Thailand with the kickoff scheduled for 03:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the ULS vs PNU Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of this clash.

ULS vs PNU Match Preview

Ulsan Hyundai will head into the game brimming with confidence following their fantastic run of results in recent outings. The hosts of this match are unbeaten since suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Suwon Bluewings in April and will head start the game after registering five wins in their last six outings. Heading into the game after recording a narrow 0-1 win over Viettel in their recent outing, the Korean side will be eager to carry on their form and look to get the better of BG Pathum United in tier upcoming clash.

BG Pathum United on the other hand will start the game following an inconsistent run of form which sees them register three wins while playing out one draw and a loss in tie previous five outings. Currently, on the top of their domestic league, the visitors will head into the game after recording a massive 4-1 win over Kaya FC in their AFC Champions League opener last week. They are expected to give Ulsan Hyundai a tough fight as both teams ai to pocket three points on Tuesday.

ULS vs PNU Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. In-Seong or D. Garcia-Rodriguez

Vice-Captain - D. Luis-Santo or Y. Bit-Gram

ULS vs PNU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - J. Hyeon-Woo

Defenders – J. Davidson, A. Tunez, D. Buithuis, V. Cardozo

Midfielders – Y. Bit-Gram, S. Purisal, K. Sung-Joon, D. Garcia-Rodriguez

Strikers – K. In-Seong, D. Luis-Santo

ULS vs PNU Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, Ulsan Hyundai are expected to start the match as favourites. We expect the Korean outfit to edge out a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of this clash.

Prediction- Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 BG Pathum United

Note: The above ULS vs PNU Dream11 prediction, ULS vs PNU Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ULS vs PNU Dream11 Team and ULS vs PNU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source:Ulsan Hyundai/ Instagram