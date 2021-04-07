ULS Vs SE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, K League 1 Match Preview

Ulsan Hyundai square off against FC Seoul on matchday 8 of the ongoing K League 1 campaign on Wednesday. The Korean domestic league clash is set to take place at the Ulsan-Munsu-Stadium on April 7 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ULS vs SE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

ULS vs SE Live: ULS vs SE Dream11 match preview

Ulsan Hyundai started off the ongoing K League 1 season in fantastic fashion having suffered from only one loss in the ongoing season so far. They have been able to win four matches while drawing two from their seven league games and pocketed 14 points this season placing the second on the league table. Heading into the match after registering a narrow 0-1 win over Seongnam FC in their last outing, the hosts will be brimming with confidence and fancy their chances of claiming all three points on Wednesday. However, they face an uphill task in the like of FC Seoul and will be wary of any slipups as their opponents are breathing down their necks on the league table.

FC Seoul on the other hand are the only team in the top 10 of the ongoing K League 1 who have not drawn a match so far in the league as they have registered four wins and three losses this season Currently slotted third in the league table, the visitors trail their Wednesday opponents by two points and will look at this match as the perfect opportunity to overtake Ulsan Hyundai to claim the second spot. The visitors will head into the game after suffering from a narrow 0-1 loss to Gangwon FC and will be aiming to get back on the winning ways on Wednesday. However, the visitors will find Ulsan Hyundai as a tough nut to crack and will have to play their best football if they want to walk away with all three points.

ULS vs SE Dream11 Team: ULS vs SE Playing 11

Goalkeeper – Y. Han-been

Defenders – K. Tae-Hwan, K. Jin-Ya, K. Kee-Hee, H. Hyun-Soo

Midfielders – N. Sang-Ho, K. In-Seong, K. Sung-Yueng, Y. Bit-Gram

Strikers – L. Dong-Jun, P. Chu-Young

ULS vs SE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- P. Chu-Young

Vice-Captain - L. Dong-Jun

ULS vs SE Match Prediction

Prediction- Ulsan Hyundai 1-1 FC Seoul

Note: The above ULS vs SE Dream11 prediction, ULS vs SE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ULS vs SE Dream11 Team and ULS vs SE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.