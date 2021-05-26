Unai Emery Vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Head To Head And Managerial Record Ahead Of UEL Final

Manchester United will take on Villarreal in the Europa League final in Gdansk on Wednesday night. Both teams will be hoping to end their seasons on a high with a lot including silverware at stake. The 2021 Europa League final will see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery tussle for honours, one coming in with Europa League pedigree, while the other is a novice when it comes to finals. Here's a look at the Unai Emery vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer head to head stats, Unai Emery record, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer record and our Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction.

2021 Europa League final: Unai Emery vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer head to head record

Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have faced off in five games heading into the Europa League final. The two tacticians first competed in the same competition in 2016, while Emery was in charge of Sevilla and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the head coach at Molde. Sevilla went on to win the completion that year marking it their third successive Europa League win and defeated Molde in the round of 32. The Spaniard won the home leg 3-0, but Molde registered a 1-0 win back home in Norway. Unai Emery's side went through on aggregate to embark on yet another Europa League winning campaign.

Their next meeting came three years later when both Solskjaer and Emery moved to the Premier League. Emery was appointed as Arsenal boss in 2018 while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over on an interim basis in December 2018. Solskjaer registered yet another win over the Spaniard in his first outing against the Gunners as manager, clinching a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup. However, Emery exacted his revenge a few months later, with Arsenal claiming a convincing 2-0 win at home. Their latest encounter saw Man United and Arsenal draw 1-1 at Old Trafford, with Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting on the scoresheet.

Unai Emery record

Unai Emery started his managerial career in 2004 but it was only until his stint with Valencia in 2008. The Spaniard had a four-year stint at Mestalla, before moving to Spartak Moscow for a short stint. Emery returned to Spain with Sevilla where he had a largely successful stint, winning three Europa League titles. The 49-year-old had two years with Paris Saint Germain, before taking the Arsenal job. After 1.5 years in North London, Emery is now in charge of Villarreal and has worked his magic, leading them to their first European final. Emery has won three Europa League titles, one Ligue 1 title and four French cups. Overall, Emery has a win percentage of 53.7, with over 450 wins in just 850 odd games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer record

Solskjaer first ventured into coaching after the end of his career at Man United. He started with the Man United U23s and was a Forward Coach before moving back home to manage Molde. With the reserves, Solskjaer won four trophies, while created a dynasty back at Molde, winning the top-flight title twice, and the domestic cup once. The Norwegian was at Cardiff when the club was relegated from the Premier League, before becoming Man United boss. Solskjaer had led the Red Devils to four semi-finals and one Europa League final in his time while leading them to consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League. He also has a win percentage of 53.7, having managed over 400 games with over 220 wins.

Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction

Villarreal have been in fine form recently and find themselves in a position where they could play in either of the three European competitions next season. The Yellow Submarine have been sublime in the Europa League and will prove to be a stern test for Manchester United, as they look to seal a possible return to the Champions League. Harry Maguire's absence will be a shot in the arm for Unai Emery's side, with the Spanish coach having a pedigree of success in the Europa League. Soslkjaer will hope that his Red Devils can rally in the absence of their skipper and clinch silverware, and allay all doubts surrounding his ability to take this Man United side to the next level.

(Image Courtesy: Villarreal, Man United Twitter)