Union Berlin Vs Leverkusen Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Following a scintillating victory against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen will square off against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. The match will be played on Friday, January 15, 2021 (Saturday according to IST). Here are the Union Berlin vs Leverkusen live stream details, team news, schedule, preview and other updates on the match.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Leverkusen live? Union Berlin vs Leverkusen live stream

There will be no live broadcast for the Bundesliga in India. The live stream will be provided on the FanCode app while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Union Berlin vs Leverkusen live:

Venue: Alte Forsterei, Berlin

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 1:00 AM IST

Union Berlin vs Leverkusen prediction and preview

Union Berlin arrive into the game following a four-goal thriller against Wolfsburg ending in a draw. Union Berlin could not defend their lead in the game, despite Wolfsburg going down to 10 men in the initial minutes of the second half. On the other hand, Leverkusen humiliated Eintracht Frankfurt, netting four times, while conceding just once. Moussa Diaby's brace was key to Leverkusen's thumping victory in their previous game.

Union Berlin vs Leverkusen team news

Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer will be without three key players for the Leverkusen clash. Anthony Ujah is yet to recover from his knee injury. Joel Pohjanpalo stays on the sidelines due to a broken ankle while Max Kruse is also set to sit out on the clash due to his hamstring issues.

Leverkusen have some major injury concerns, with Peter Bosz set to miss out on several key players. Charles Aranguiz is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, while Exequiel Palacios sits out due to a back injury. Besides, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Mitchell Weiser, Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Sven Bender and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are other likely absentees.

Union Berlin vs Leverkusen probable XI

Union Berlin: Andreas Luthe, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Florian Hubner, Christopher Trimmel, Robert Andrich, Grischa Promel, Christopher Lenz, Marcus Ignvartsen, Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Wendell, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Kerem Demirbay, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick, Leon Bailey

Bundesliga standings update

Bayer Leverkusen have had a decent start to the current campaign and currently sit third in the Bundesliga standings with 29 points in 15 games. They are yet to bag a victory in the previous three games. Union Berlin, on the other hand, are undefeated in the previous five games with 25 points in 15 games to their credit.

Union Berlin vs Leverkusen prediction

Bayer Leverkusen haven't lost against Union Berlin, winning all four games as of yet and hence are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Bayer Leverkusen Twitter