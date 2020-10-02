Union Berlin Vs Mainz Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Union Berlin take on Mainz on Matchday 3 of the Bundesliga this weekend. The Union Berlin vs Mainz live stream will begin at 12:00 am IST on Friday night, October 2 (Saturday morning in India). The Bundesliga live action will take place at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin. Here are the Union Berlin vs Mainz live stream details, our Union Berlin vs Mainz prediction and Union Berlin vs Mainz team news.

Union Berlin vs Mainz Bundesliga live stream and preview

Both the sides are still searching for their first win of the season and Union Berlin will welcome Mainz hoping that home advantage will help them get three points for the first time this campaign. Union Berlin currently find themselves in 14th place, with a single point from two games. However, after drawing their last game against Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1, they will be hoping for a win this time.

Under the floodlights at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, a first victory of the campaign will be up for grabs against @Mainz05en.



Please follow the health and safety guidelines which are also highlighted below.#FCUM05 | #fcunion https://t.co/Uw9FehoJUm — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) October 1, 2020

Mainz, on the other hand, are yet to register a point this season. The club has made a poor start to the season, losing both of its games. Their last game in the league ended in a 4-1 loss, with VfB Stuttgart winning comfortably. Mainz will also be hoping to shore up their defence, having conceded seven goals in their first two games of the campaign.

Union Berlin vs Mainz team news: Injury update

Union Berlin: Anthony Ujah and Christian Gentner are the only two players unavailable for the game, with the duo out with calf and knee issues respectively. New loan signing Loris Karius is unlikely to start the fixture, with Andreas Luthe performing well last time out.

Mainz: French defender Moussa Niakhate is unavailable after being sent off in the last game. Stefan Bell, Pierre Kunde and Edimilson Fernandes are unlikely to feature as well, after testing positive for COVID-19. Ji Dong-Won is doubtful due to a knee injury as well.

Union Berlin vs Mainz team news: Probable playing 11

Union Berlin: Luthe; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Knoche; Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Lenz; Becker, Kruse, Bulter

Luthe; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Knoche; Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Lenz; Becker, Kruse, Bulter Mainz: Zentner; Mwene, Hack, St. Juste, Brosinski; Latza, Barreiro; Oztunali, Boetius, Quaison; Mateta

Union Berlin vs Mainz live stream: How to watch Bundesliga in India?

The Union Berlin vs Mainz live stream will be available on FanCode for Indian viewers. However, Bundesliga live fixtures will not be telecast for the Indian audience. Fans can follow the live scores on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Union Berlin vs Mainz prediction

According to our Union Berlin vs Mainz prediction, Union Berlin will win the game. Union Berlin have lost just one of their last five games in the league.

