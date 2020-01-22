The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Unionistas Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News, And Squad

Football News

Unionistas vs Real Madrid - Unionistas de Salamanca CF will host Real Madrid for their Copa del Rey clash. Unionistas are playing in Segunda Division B.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Unionistas vs Real Madrid

Unionistas de Salamanca CF will host Real Madrid for their Copa del Rey clash. The clash with Real Madrid is Unionistas' most important match in seven years. Unionistas are playing in Segunda Division B. Real Madrid are in top form this season as they are second in the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. They have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 clash in Champions League 2019-20. Zinedine Zidane is expected to play his B team as he has important clashes lined upfront.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds To Gary Neville Demanding Ed Woodward's Sacking

Unionistas vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details

  1. Competition: Copa del Rey 
  2. Date and Time: Friday, January 22 (Saturday, January 23, 1:20 AM IST), 2020
  3. Venue: Pistas del Helmántico
  4. Where to Watch: No official broadcast in India

Fans can check Copa del Rey's official Facebook page for any possible live streaming details online.

Real Madrid's squad

Also Read | Reinier Jesus: All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian Signing

Unionistas vs Real Madrid Full Squad

Unionistas Full Squad

Brais Pereiro, Mario Fernández, Javi Hernández, Iñigo Zubiri, Ayoze Placeres, Pedro López, Álvaro Santos, Cavafe, Juan Góngora, David Gallego, Piojo, Cristian Portilla, José Ángel, Matthieu, Iván Garrido, Álvaro Romero, Diego González, Javi Navas, Pablo Aguilera, Carlos de la Nava, Guille Andrés, Óscar González

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Says He's 'Proud' Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For Using His Goal Celebration

Real Madrid Full Squad

Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA