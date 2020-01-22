Unionistas Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News, And Squad

Unionistas de Salamanca CF will host Real Madrid for their Copa del Rey clash. The clash with Real Madrid is Unionistas' most important match in seven years. Unionistas are playing in Segunda Division B. Real Madrid are in top form this season as they are second in the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. They have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 clash in Champions League 2019-20. Zinedine Zidane is expected to play his B team as he has important clashes lined upfront.
🙌 IT'S MATCHDAY! 🙌@UnionistasCF 🆚 @realmadriden— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 22, 2020
🏆 Copa del Rey
👉 Round of 32
🏟 Las Pistas del Helmántico
⏰ 21:00 CET
#⃣ #RMCopa pic.twitter.com/NgHZHoGu5o
Fans can check Copa del Rey's official Facebook page for any possible live streaming details online.
📝 Our 19-man squad for the match against @UnionistasCF!#RMCopa | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/fq9xqcKdre— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 21, 2020
Brais Pereiro, Mario Fernández, Javi Hernández, Iñigo Zubiri, Ayoze Placeres, Pedro López, Álvaro Santos, Cavafe, Juan Góngora, David Gallego, Piojo, Cristian Portilla, José Ángel, Matthieu, Iván Garrido, Álvaro Romero, Diego González, Javi Navas, Pablo Aguilera, Carlos de la Nava, Guille Andrés, Óscar González
🔥 Warm-up— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 21, 2020
💪 Physical exercises
📋 Tactical drills
🆚 Mini matches
Check out the best of today's training at #RMCity as we wrapped-up our preparations for Wednesday's #RMCopa clash! pic.twitter.com/B1X2Lqbz00
Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
