Manchester United Interested In Signing Krzysztof Piatek On A Loan Deal

Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the services of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek on a loan deal before the January transfer market deadline. The Red Devils have been looking for temporary replacement owing to Marcus Rashford's injury that will sideline him for a couple of months. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is left with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Daniel James in Rashford's absence.

According to reports, the Red Devils had planned on signing PSG forward Edinson Cavani after he handed in a transfer request but Cavani eyed Athletico Madrid as his preferred destination.

The loan deal could play against United

Manchester United's loan deal for Piatek will not suit Serie A club AC Milan as they signed him from Genoa a year ago. Piatek has impressed interested clubs after having bagged 11 goals in 21 appearances. Since AC Milan re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, manager Stefano Pioli has preferred the Swede on the frontlines. Milan wants a substantial fee for Piatek if they are to let him go in the January transfer window.

The loan deal could play against United as other clubs have also been eyeing the striker. Chelsea is said to be eyeing Piatek as Lampard wants to bolster the Blues attack. Tottenham manager is also said to be keen on securing the services of the young striker.

Piatek to Manchester United?

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United have contacted AC Milan to sign striker Krzysztof Piatek. It is also believed that AC Milan is keen on negotiating for the player. They would be willing to sell the player for €35 million.

Krzysztof Piatek first emerged onto the scene when he was playing with Serie A side Genoa. He had then scored 19 goals in 21 appearances. AC Milan soon struck a deal for him and signed him on a five-year deal in January 2019. However, the player has seen a decline in his goalscoring numbers this season. The 24-year-old has played a total of 19 games across all competitions while managing to score only five goals along with an assist.

