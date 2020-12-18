UNN Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Match Preview

Union Berlin welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei for a Bundesliga regular fixture. The game will be played on Friday, December 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:00 PM IST. Here's a look at our UNN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, UNN vs DOR Dream11 team and the probable UNN vs DOR playing 11.

UNN vs DOR live: UNN vs DOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Union Berlin are having an impressive season and come into this game on the back of two successive draws against Bayern Munich and Stuttgart respectively. Their opponents have started positively under Edin Terzic with a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen. The club have also won ten of their last 12 away matches.

In terms of availability of players, Erling Haaland and Marcel Schmelzer are ruled out while Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney and Thomas Meunier are doubtful for the clash. As for the home side, Union Berlin will be without Robert Andrich, who will be serving the last of a three-match ban while Max Kruse, Nico Schlotterbeck and Joel Pohjanpalo are all out of the clash. Based on recent form our UNN vs DOR match prediction is that Union Berlin are capable of pulling a surprise, but Dortmund will be the favourites.

UNN vs DOR live: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Dortmund have won three, drawn one and lost one of the previous five meetings between the two sides. The most recent encounter between the teams saw Borussia Dortmund emerge victorious with a scoreline of 5-0.

UNN vs DOR Dream11 prediction: Probable UNN vs DOR playing 11

Union Berlin probable 11 - Andreas Luthe, Christopher Lenz, Robin Knoche, Marvin Freidrich, Christopher Trimmel; Christian Gentner; Cedric Tuechert, Marius Bulter, Sheraldo Becker; Taiwo Awoniyi

Borussia Dortmund probable 11 - Roman Burki; Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Emre Can; Axel Witsel; Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho; Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko

UNN vs DOR live: Top picks for UNN vs DOR Dream11 team

UNN vs DOR live: Union Berlin top picks

Cedric Tuechert

Taiwo Awoniyi

UNN vs DOR live: Borussia Dortmund top picks

Jadon Sancho

Giovanni Reyna

UNN vs DOR Dream11 prediction: UNN vs DOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Roman Burki

Defenders - Matts Hummels, Emre Can, Christopher Trimmel, Robin Knoche

Midfielders - Giovanni Reyna (C), Jadon Sancho, Grischa Prömel

Forwards - Marco Reus (VC), Cedric Tuechert, Taiwo Awoniyi

Note: The above UNN vs DOR Dream11 prediction, UNN vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UNN vs DOR Dream11 team and UNN vs DOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

