UNN Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Union Berlin will play Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga Matchday16 fixture on Friday. The fixture is set to be played at Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin on Saturday, January 16, with kick-off at 1:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the UNN vs LEV Dream11 prediction, and other details of the game

Read up on our next opponents:

1. FC Union Berlin



🔜 #FCUB04 https://t.co/iDqqRtdtuN — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 14, 2021

Union Berlin have been the team to watch out for in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign. Struggling to make it into the top half of the table last season, the hosts of this encounter are now slotted in the top six of Germany's top-flight.

Union Berlin are currently fifth as they have managed to register 25 points from 15 home games as their league record reads as six wins, seven draws and just two losses. They are unbeaten in their last 5 league matches and have not lost a league match since December 4. Urs Fischer's men will be looking to break into the top four and put pressure on the teams as they get ready to host Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite a fantastic start to the season, Leverkusen fell off the wagon and have performed poorly in their last three Bundesliga outings. A string of poor performances has troubled their results. Once at the top of the league, Bayer Leverkusen are now slotted third in the Bundesliga standings with 29 points to their name. Peter Bosz’s men have registered eight wins, five draws, and two losses in 15 league matches. The visitors are winless in their last three Bundesliga games and will be hoping to overcome it with a win on Friday.

UNN vs LEV Dream11 team: UNN vs LEV playing 11

Goalkeeper - Lukas Hradecky

Defenders - Jonathan Tah, Christopher Lenz, Aleksandar Dragovic, Christopher Trimmel

Midfielders - Nadiem Amiri, Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby, Julian Baumgartlinger

Strikers - Leon Bailey, Sheraldo Becker

UNN vs LEV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Leon Bailey or Sheraldo Becker

Vice-Captain - Robert Andrich or Moussa Diaby

UNN vs LEV Match prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to shrug off their poor form and get their league campaign back on track with a win against Union Berlin. Despite a poor run of form, the visitors boast a squad with great quality that can be too hot to handle for Union Berlin. We predict a comprehensive win for the visitors as the result of the game.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Note: The above UNN vs LEV Dream11 prediction, UNN vs LEV Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UNN vs LEV Dream11 team and UNN vs LEV playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.