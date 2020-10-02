UNN Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

FC Union Berlin will square off against Mainz 05 at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on October 2, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. Here's a look at our UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, UNN vs MAZ Dream11 team and the probable UNN vs MAZ playing 11.
Both the teams come into Matchday 3 without a win. FC Union Berlin lost the opener and played out a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, while on the other hand, Mainz fell to defeat against RB Leipzig and VFB Stuttgart. Union Berlin will be confident they can pick all three points here at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei which is familiar territory.
The two sides have met on eight occasions. FC Union Berlin managed to win two of those, while Mainz 05 won four. The other two encounters ended in the two sharing the points. The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Has More Goals in 2020 Than Anyone Else in Premier League, LaLiga Or Ligue 1
FC Union Berlin probable XI - Luthe; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Knoche; Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Lenz; Becker, Kruse, Bulter
Mainz 05 probable XI - Zentner; Baku, Hack, St. Juste, Brosinski; Latza, Barreiro; Oztunali, Boetius, Quaison; Mateta
Also Read | ISL Transfer News: Latest From Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan And Kerala Blasters
UNN vs MAZ live: FC Union Berlin top picks
UNN vs MAZ live: Mainz 05 top picks
Goalkeeper - Luthe
Defenders - Trimmel. Lenz, Schlotterbeck, Hack, St.Juste
Midfielders - Andrich, Barreiro (VC), Quaison
Forwards - Bruse, Butler (C)
Also Read | Who Is Jens Petter Hauge? AC Milan Present 20-year-old Norwegian Winger, Fans React
Our UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction is a draw between the two sides searching for their first win of the new season.
Also Read | Steinhaus Retires After Refereeing German Supercup