UNN Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

FC Union Berlin will square off against Mainz 05 at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on October 2, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. Here's a look at our UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, UNN vs MAZ Dream11 team and the probable UNN vs MAZ playing 11.

UNN vs MAZ live: UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams come into Matchday 3 without a win. FC Union Berlin lost the opener and played out a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, while on the other hand, Mainz fell to defeat against RB Leipzig and VFB Stuttgart. Union Berlin will be confident they can pick all three points here at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei which is familiar territory.

UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction: FC Union Berlin vs Mainz 05 Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on eight occasions. FC Union Berlin managed to win two of those, while Mainz 05 won four. The other two encounters ended in the two sharing the points. The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction: Probable UNN vs MAZ playing 11

FC Union Berlin probable XI - Luthe; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Knoche; Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Lenz; Becker, Kruse, Bulter

Mainz 05 probable XI - Zentner; Baku, Hack, St. Juste, Brosinski; Latza, Barreiro; Oztunali, Boetius, Quaison; Mateta

UNN vs MAZ live: UNN vs MAZ Dream11 team, top picks

UNN vs MAZ live: FC Union Berlin top picks

Lenz

Kruse

UNN vs MAZ live: Mainz 05 top picks

Oztunali

Quaison

UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction: UNN vs MAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Luthe

Defenders - Trimmel. Lenz, Schlotterbeck, Hack, St.Juste

Midfielders - Andrich, Barreiro (VC), Quaison

Forwards - Bruse, Butler (C)

UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction

Our UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction is a draw between the two sides searching for their first win of the new season.

Note: The above UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, UNN vs MAZ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UNN vs MAZ Dream11 team and UNN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Mainz 05 Twitter