UNN Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Union Berlin host Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, June 7. The match will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday with a kick-off time of 7 pm IST. Fans can play the UNN vs SCH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the UNN vs SCH Dream11 prediction, UNN vs SCH Dream11 top picks and UNN vs SCH Dream11 team.

UNN vs SCH Dream11 and highlights from the previous game

ℹ️ David #Wagner: "Omar Mascarell suffered a setback during his rehabilitation and will be out for the remainder of the season."



Get well soon, @Omarmascarell39! #S04 | #FCUS04 — FC Schalke 04 (🏠) (@s04_en) June 5, 2020

UNN vs SCH Dream11 prediction

UNN vs SCH Dream11 prediction - Union Berlin squad

Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner,Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, Christopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli,Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah ,Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen.

UNN vs SCH Dream11 prediction - Schalke 04 squad

Alexander Nubel, Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Stambouli, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sane, Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Caligiuri, Alessandro Schopf, Weston Mckennie, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Nassim Boujellab, Levent Mercan, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Guido Burgstaller, Ahmed Kutucu

UNN vs SCH Dream11 team and schedule

Date - Sunday, June 7

Kickoff time - 7 pm IST

Venue - Stadion An der Alten Försterei

UNN vs SCH Dream11 team: UNN vs SCH Dream11 top picks

Here are the UNN vs SCH Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: A Nubel

Defenders: W Mckennie, J Kenny, M Nastasic, N Subotic

Midfielders: J Caliguri, A Harit (C), C Gentner, J Ryerson, C Trimmel

Forwards: S Anderson (VC)

UNN vs SCH Dream11 prediction

Union Berlin start as favourites against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these UNN vs SCH Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The UNN vs SCH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

