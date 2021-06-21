URU Vs CHI Dream11: Uruguay Vs Chile Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Giants Uruguay will take on two-time champions Chile when they lock horns in Group A of the Copa America 2021 campaign. The game will be played at the Arena Pantanal and will kick off at 2:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 12. With just hours left for the game, here's a look at the URU vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

URU vs CHI preview

Uruguay did not get their campaign off to the greatest of starts following a 0-1 defeat against rivals and group leaders Argentina. That loss stretched their winless run to four games after previously being held to disappointing goalless draws by both Paraguay and Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifiers. La Celeste will be desperate to put their first points on Monday night, having come into the side as one of the favourites for the event.

Meanwhile, Chile picked up a commendable point as they drew 1-1 with group favourites Argentina. Lionel Messi's spectacular free-kick was cancelled out by Eduardo Vargas, who smashed the rebound after Emiliano Martinez saved Arturo Vidal's penalty. Chile then proceeded to clinch a 1-0 win over Bolivia and could potentially go top of the table with a win on Monday.

URU vs CHI injury and availability news

Oscar Tabarez is likely to make changes to his defensive approach against Argentina and bring in an additional forward to complement the Luis Suarez-Edinson Cavani duo upfront. Former Atletico Madrid pair Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, while Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentacur will man the midfield with Lucas Torreria sitting out. For Chile, Alexis Sanchez is ruled out but Ben Brereton should retain his place in the XI after scoring against Bolivia.

URU vs CHI predicted XIs

Uruguay: Muslera; Gonzalez, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres; Ocampo, Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz; Cavani, Suarez

Chile: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Aranguiz, Pulgar, Vidal; Brereton, Vargas, Meneses

URU vs CHI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Muslera

Defenders: Isla, Gimenez, Maripan

Midfielders: Vidal, Aranguiz, Valverde, De-La Cruz

Forwards: Cavani, Suarez, Vargas

URU vs CHI Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Cavani and Vidal as captain and vice-captain respectively.

URU vs CHI Dream11 prediction

We predict that Uruguay will return to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Chile.

Note: The above URU vs CHI Dream11 prediction, URU vs CHI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The URU vs CHI Dream11 Team and URU vs CHI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Uruguay, Chile Twitter)