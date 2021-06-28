URU VS PAR Dream11: Uruguay vs Paraguay Team, Prediction and Top Picks

Uruguay [URU] will take on Paraguay [PAR] in the Group A [Zona Sur] fixture of the ongoing Copa America 2021. This match will be played at Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM local time [Tuesday, June 29 at 5:30 AM IST]. Here is a look at the URU vs PAR Dream11 team, top picks and URU vs PAR Dream11 prediction.

SE VIENE LA QUINTA 🙌



🗓 Domingo y lunes se juega la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 y estos son los partidos



A QUINTA ESTÁ VINDO 🙌



🗓 Domingo e segunda acontecerá a Rodada 5 da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆e esses são os jogos#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/1tvttcnR58 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 26, 2021

URU vs PAR Match Preview

Uruguay come into the game high on confidence after their 2-0 win over Bolivia. The team is currently placed 4th in the Group, but a victory against Paraguay will help them clinch the second spot. Edinson Cavani finally opened his goal tally for the competition, and he will be hoping to get a few more strikes to help his team to victory in this game. Luis Suarez is still to score in the competition and the Uruguayans will need him to get going as the competition approaches the knockout stages. A win here will help them take all the momentum to the quarterfinal, but they face a stern test in Paraguay and they will have to put up a strong performance to overcome their South American rivals.

Paraguay have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament. They are currently placed 2nd in the group and have 6 points from 3 games and they could possibly finish on top if the Bolivians manage to beat Argentina, which is likely. Miguel Almiron has been outstanding for the Paraguayans, the Newcastle player scored and assisted a goal in their 2-0 win over Chile. Another key player for Paraguay is Angel Romero. The striker scored a hattrick in the opening game against Bolivia and they will be hoping that he gets going against Uruguay to help the team to victory.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



Estas fueron las jugadas más destacadas de la victoria de la @Albirroja por 2-0 sobre @LaRoja en el cierre de la fecha 4 de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica



🇨🇱 Chile 🆚 Paraguay 🇵🇾#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/jq9piUXV0w — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 25, 2021

URU vs PAR probable lineup

Uruguay [4-3-1-2]: Fernando Muslera, Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Paraguay [4-4-2]: Anthony Silva, Alberto Espinola, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Hector Martinez, Samu, Mathias Villasanti, Angel Lucena, Santiago Arzamendia, Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero

URU vs PAR Dream11 top picks

Uruguay: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Rodrigo Bentancur

Paraguay: Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero, Mathias Villasanti

URU vs PAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Fernando Muslera

Defenders: Hector Martinez, Fabian Balbuena, Jose Gimenez, Alberto Espinola

Midfielders: Mathias Villasanti, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur

Attackers: Luis Suarez [C] , Angel Romero [VP], Edinson Cavani

URU vs PAR Dream11 prediction

Uruguay have an experienced side and will come into the game motivated to finish at a higher position. Luis Suarez will be looking to put an end to his goal drought in this competition and steer his team home to victory. Considering all that we predict a win for Uruguay over their South American rivals

Note: The above-given URU vs PAR Dream11 prediction and URU vs PAR team is based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: Seleccion Uruguaya, Edi Cavani Official/Twitter