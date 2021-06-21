Uruguay Vs Chile Prediction, Team News And Copa America Live Stream Details

Uruguay will look to record their first victory of the 2021 Copa America when they take on Chile at the Arena Pantanal on Monday, June 21. The Group A matchday 5 clash between the two South American giants is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (Tuesday, June 22 at 2:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Uruguay vs Chile team news, live stream details, and our Uruguay vs Chile prediction.

Uruguay vs Chile: 2021 Copa America Matchday 3 game preview

Uruguay suffered a 0-1 defeat against Argentina on Matchday 1 of the 2021 Copa America. Guido Rodriguez opened the scoring after 13 minutes, and Oscar Tabarez's men were unable to level the game, returning empty-handed as a result. It was also Uruguay's fourth straight game without a win in all competitions, after previously being held to disappointing goalless draws by both Paraguay and Venezuela in World Cup Qualifiers at the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, Chile picked up a commendable point as they drew 1-1 with group favourites Argentina on matchday 1. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for La Albiceleste with a stunning free-kick but Chile equalised on the hour mark as Eduardo Vargas smashed in the rebound after Emiliano Martinez saved Arturo Vidal's penalty, sealing an impressive point to start their campaign. Martín Lasarte's side then recorded their first win of the tournament last time out, as Ben Brereton netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over strugglers Bolivia.

Uruguay vs Chile team news, injuries and suspension

Uruguay's attacking line should be led by the potent pair of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez are expected to start in the heart of the defence for Tabrez's side.

For Chile, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Erick Pulgar are tipped to start in midfield. With Alexis Sanchez out injured, Ben Brereton is likely to start in attack alongside Eduardo Vargas.

Uruguay vs Chile prediction

This contest could go either way as both teams have been inconsistent of late. Our Uruguay vs Chile prediction is a 1-1 draw.

Uruguay vs Chile head to head record

Chile and Uruguay have met 82 times in the past. Uruguay have 46 wins, while Chile have 19 wins. There have been 17 draws between these two teams as per the Uruguay vs Chile head to head record.

How to watch Uruguay vs Chile on TV? Uruguay vs Chile live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Uruguay vs Chile live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Arturo Vidal, Luis Suarez Instagram