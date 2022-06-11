Uruguay Vs Panama Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly?

Uruguay are all set to take on Panama in an international friendly on Saturday at the Estadio Centenario. The match will commence live at 1:30 AM IST on June 12. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between the two, here is a look at how to watch the Uruguay vs Panama live streaming in India, the UK, South America, Uruguay and North America.

How to watch Uruguay vs Panama live in India & UK?

Unfortunately, for fans in India and the United Kingdon wondering how to watch the Uruguay vs Panama international friendly live, there will be no official telecast or live streaming available.

Uruguay vs Panama live streaming details in South America

Uruguayan fans planning to watch their team in action against Panama can tune in to Star+, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The match will begin live at 5 PM local time on Saturday, June 11. Argentine fans can also watch the match live on Star+ or use the live stream available on DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Fans in Panama who want to watch the match can tune in to Medcom GO, RPC. Meanwhile, Star+ will also broadcast the match live in several other South American nations such as Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

Uruguay vs Panama head-to-head record

Uruguay and Panama have faced each other on just three occasions across all competitions, with the former coming out on top every time. Moreover, Panama have failed to find the back of the net in the previous two meetings of the sides. Considering the quality of Uruguay with the likes of Edinson Cavani in the side, it will be extremely difficult for Panama to stop the home side from continuing to keep a perfect record.

Uruguay come into this international friendly on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win against Mexico followed by a goalless draw against the United States. Edinson Cavani, who was on fire against Mexico when he scored a brilliant brace, will hope to showcase his talent once again when Uruguay host Panama in their next international friendly.