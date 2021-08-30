Uruguayan Federation Confirms Edinson Cavani's Call-up For World Cup Qualifiers Cancelled

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani will miss September's FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Uruguay is on the British government's 'red list.' This means that the Uruguayan striker would require to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days after his return. Meanwhile, the Premier League had announced last week that its clubs would not release players for international duty due to the coronavirus restrictions that would be implemented upon their players' return.

Edinson Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled

Edinson Cavani's Uruguay call-up was cancelled on Sunday after the Uruguayan federation confirmed that the striker will not be available for matches against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. The last of the matches against Ecuador is scheduled to commence live at 23:30 BST on September 9. Due to this timing, the Uruguayan striker would not be available for the home game against Newcastle United two days later.

Wolves vs Manchester United review

Manchester United endured a difficult outing on Sunday against the Wolves in the Premier League. Mason Greenwood scored the only goal in the game in the 80th minute with an assist from Raphael Varane. As a result of the victory, the Red Devils moved up to third place in the Premier League table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will now face Newcastle United on September 11, with the match scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

Tottenham will release players for two World Cup qualifier matches

On Sunday, both Aston Villa and Tottenham announced that they would release two players for FIFA World Cup qualifiers as that would mean that the players just miss one game upon their return. Villa agreed to release Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia for Argentina's first two World Cup qualifiers in September. As per these arrangements, Martinez and Buendia will only miss one Premier League game against Chelsea on September 11.

Similarly, Tottenham have agreed to release their two Argentina players for the first two matches. Giovani Lo Celso and Cristiano Romeo will be available for the games against Venezuela on Friday and then against Brazil on Sunday. However, they will not be permitted to face Bolivia on September 9.