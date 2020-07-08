URW Vs SND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, J1 League Live

Quick links:
Vegalta Sendai will take on Urawa Reds in the third round of the J1 League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 8. Here is the URW vs SND Dream11 prediction, URW vs SND Dream11 team news, URW vs SND Dream11 top picks, schedule and match preview.
Urawa Reds occupy the fifth spot on the J1 League table, having bagged four points this campaign. They have won and drawn once each this term. Urawa Reds came up against Yokohama in the previous game which ended in a goalless draw. On the other hand, Vegalta Sendai occupy the sixth spot on the table, having bagged the same number of points as Urawa Reds. Sendai narrowly won their previous game against Shonan with a 1-0 scoreline.
Urawa Reds: Shusaku Nishikawa, Haruki Fukushima, Ryo Ishii, Zion Suzuki, Mauricio Antonio, Tomoya Ugajin, Daisuke Suzuki, Tomoaki Makino, Thomas Deng, Daiki Hashioka, Katsuya Iwatake, Takuya Iwanami, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yosuke Kashiwagi, Fabrício, Ryotaro Ito, Aoki Takuya, Yuki Abe, Koya Yuruki, Takuya Ogiwara, Kai Shibato, Shinzo Koroki, Tomoaki Okubo, Hidetoshi Takeda, Takahiro Sekine, Ewerton, Yuki Muto Quenten Martinus, Kenyu Sugimoto, Kosuke Taketomi, Leonardo Nascimento Lopes De Souza
Vegalta Sendai: Kentaro Seki, Goro Kawanami, Jakub Slowik, Lee Yunoh, Takahiro Yanagi, Pará, Koji Hachisuka, Yasuhiro Hiraoka, Takuma Hamasaki, Hayato Teruyama, Masato Tokida, Jung-Ya Kim, Fumiya Suzuki, Alexandre Guedes, Ryutaro Iio, Keiya Shiihashi, Shingo Hyodo, Kunimitsu Sekiguchi, Yoshiki Matsushita, Takayoshi Ishihara, Kyohei Yoshino, Shingo Tomita, Ryohei Michibuchi, Simao, Takumi Sasaki, Wataru Tanaka, Shogo Nakahara, Naito Yoshida, Isaac Cuenca, Shuhei Akasaki, Ryo Germain, Shun Nagasawa, Hiroto Yamada, Anderson Ferreira
Urawa Reds are the favourites in this game.
