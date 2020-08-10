URY Vs DYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast will host Dinamo Moscow in their first match of Russian Premier League. Ural finished 11th in the previous season, whereas Dinamo Moscow managed to grab the sixth spot in their last campaign. The match will be played at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

The URY vs DYM matchup will commence on Monday, August 10 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction, URY vs DYM Dream11 top picks and URY vs DYM Dream11 team.

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction: URY vs DYM Dream11 team

URY vs DYM live: URY vs DYM top picks

Eric Bicfalvi (Captain) Othman EI Kabir (Vice-captain) Pavel Pogrebnyak Maximilian Philipp Nikolay Komlichenko

URY vs DYM live: Squads for URY vs DYM Dream11 team

URY vs DYM Dream11 team: Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast (URY) squad

Oleg Baklov, Yaroslav Godzyur, Aleksey Gerasimov, Artem Mamin, Denys Kulakov, Ihor Kalinin, Islamzhan Nasyrov, Maciej Wilusz, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Emeljanov, Shamsiddin Shanbiev, Varazdat Haroyan, Andrey Egorychev, Artem Fiedler, Dmitri Efremov, Michal Kucharczyk, Othman El Kabir, Petrus Boumal, Rafal Augustyniak, Yuri Bavin, Andrey Panyukov, Artem Yusupov, Eric Bicfalvi, Pavel Pogrebnyak

URY vs DYM Dream11 team: Dinamo Moscow (DYM) squad

Anton Shunin, David Sangare, Igor Leshchuk, Bogdan Zorin, Dmitri Skopintsev, Gregory Morozov, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk, Toni Sunjic, Vladimir Rykov, Zaurbek Pliev, Anton Sosnin, Artur Yusupov, Charles Kabore, Igor Shkolnik, Maksim Danilin, Joaozinho, Kirill Panchenko, Konstantin Rausch, Oscar Hiljemark, Roman Neustadter, Sebastian Szymanski, Vladimir Moskvichev, Vladislav Karapuzov, Vyacheslav Grulev, Clinton N’Jie, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun

URY vs DYM live: Probable URY vs DYM playing 11

Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast : Yaroslav Godzyur, Denys Kulakov, Maciej Wilusz, Roman Emeljanov, Ihor Kalinin, Michal Kucharczyk, Petrus Boumal, Yuri Bavin, Othman El Kabir, Andrey Egorychev, Eric Bicfalvi

: Yaroslav Godzyur, Denys Kulakov, Maciej Wilusz, Roman Emeljanov, Ihor Kalinin, Michal Kucharczyk, Petrus Boumal, Yuri Bavin, Othman El Kabir, Andrey Egorychev, Eric Bicfalvi Dinamo Moscow: Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Gregory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Neustadter, Artur Yusupov, Joaozinho, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun

URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction

Our URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction is that Dinamo Moscow will win this game.

Note: The URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction and URY vs DYM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The URY vs DYM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Dinamo Moscow/Instagram)