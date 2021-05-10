URY Vs ROS Dream11: Ural Vs FC Rostov Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Matchday 29 of the Russian Premier Liga sees FC Ural Take on FC Rostov in their upcoming league clash on Monday, May 10. The Russian domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Ekaterinburg Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 15:30 CET (7:00 PM IST). Let's have a look at the URY vs ROS Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

⚽ 6 matches of the Week 29 of #RPL are ended

❓ How many goals will teams score in the remaining games? pic.twitter.com/WOTgp2cnxw — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) May 8, 2021

URY vs ROS Match Preview

Ural will start this match following a string of poor performances as the hosts have failed to win in their last four matches. Heading into the game following a 1-0 loss to Khimki in their latest outing, Ural finds themselves in the bring of the relegation qualification zone having been positioned 12th on the Russian Premier Liga standings. With 31 points from 28 games, they are eight points away from the relegation qualification spot but have steered clear of the danger with only two games left in the league. With Ural's position locked in, they have nothing to lose and will aim to end their campaign on a high by registering their seventh win of the season on Monday.

FC Rostov on the other hand managed to shrug their three-match losing streak and bounce back in the winning ways by registering consecutive wins over Arsenal and FC Tambov in their latest outing. Heading into the game as the ninth-ranked team in the Russian Premier Liga table, the visitors have recorded 13 wins from 28 games while playing out four draws and losing 11 matches so far this campaign. With 43 points against their tally, FC Rostov stands a chance to pocket three points and overtake Khimki on the league table.

URY vs ROS Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - D. Poloz or P. Pogrebnyak

Vice-Captain - A. Sowe or O. E. Kabir

URY vs ROS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Pesjakov

Defenders – D. Kulakov, M. Osipenko, V. Rykov, D. Hadzikadunic

Midfielders – A. Egrochev, K. Bayramyan, O. E. Kabir

Strikers –A. Sowe, P. Pogrebnyak, D. Poloz

URY vs ROS Dream11 Prediction

FC Rostov start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Monday.

Prediction- Ural 1-2 FC Rostov

Note: The above URY vs ROS Dream11 prediction, URY vs ROS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The URY vs ROS Dream11 Team and URY vs ROS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.