URY Vs SPK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Quick links:
FC Ural Yekaterinburg will square off against Spartak Moscow, following a close-edged victory against FC Ufa in the Russian Premier League. The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Here's the URY vs SPK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Also Read | Alphonso Davies named most valuable young football player with €180 MILLION net worth
Venue: Central Stadium of Yekaterinburg
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020
Time: 4.30 PM IST
FC Ural Yekaterinburg managed to bag a victory against FC Ufa in the previous game, winning the clash 2-1. But the team have struggled for a decent run of form this campaign, having managed just three victories in 11 games. FC Ural sit 11th in the Russian Premier League table, with 14 points to their credit.
We have already landed in Yekaterinburg for #UralSpartak— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) November 6, 2020
The lads had a very relaxed and restful trip 😴😴 pic.twitter.com/8LVNUWaFrT
On the other hand, Spartak Moscow have enjoyed a decent campaign this season. But they were on the losing side in the previous game against FC Rostov, conceding a 1-0 defeat. Spartak Moscow are placed third in the Russian Premier League table, having bagged 27 points in all.
Also Read | Eng Sub: 'Important football carries on' says Klopp ahead of England lockdown
FC Ural: Oleg Baklov, Yaroslav Godzyur, Aleksey Gerasimov, Artem Mamin, Denys Kulakov, Ihor Kalinin, Islamzhan Nasyrov, Maciej Wilusz, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Emeljanov, Shamsiddin Shanbiev, Varazdat Haroyan, Andrey Egorychev, Artem Fiedler, Dmitri Efremov, Michal Kucharczyk, Othman El Kabir, Petrus Boumal, Rafal Augustyniak, Yuri Bavin, Andrey Panyukov, Artem Yusupov, Eric Bicfalvi, Pavel Pogrebnyak, Stefan Strandberg, Vladimir Rykov
Spartak Moscow: Alexander Maksimenko, Ilya Gaponov, Nikolai Rasskazov, Ayrton Lucas, Georgi Tigiev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Aleksander Selikhov, Samuel Gigot, Andrey Eshchenko, Ilya Golosov, Artyom Rebrov, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Kutepov, Dmitry Marketisov, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Mikhail Ignatov, Oston Urunov, Nail Umyarov, Ayaz Guliyev, Reziuan Mirzov, Alex Kral, Alexsander Tashaev, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Jordan Larsson, Georgi Melkadze, Guus Til, Roman Zobnin, Maksim Glushenkov, Alexander Sobolev, Ezequiel Ponce, Aleksandr Kokorin, Victor Moses
Also Read | Diego Maradona net worth, Argentina career, personal life as football legend turns 60
Goalkeeper: Alexander Maksimenko
Defenders: Samuel Gigot, Andrey Eshchenko, Stefan Strandberg, Vladimir Rykov
Midfielders: Victor Moses, Othman El Kabir, Dmitri Efremov
Forwards: Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Pavel Pogrebnyak
FC Ural: Pavel Pogrebnyak (c), Othman El Kabir
Spartak Moscow: Andrey Eshchenko (vc), Victor Moses
Also Read | Man City have two of the top 10 most valuable players by market value in world football
Spartak Moscow are the favourites to win the clash.