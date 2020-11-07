URY Vs SPK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

FC Ural Yekaterinburg will square off against Spartak Moscow, following a close-edged victory against FC Ufa in the Russian Premier League. The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Here's the URY vs SPK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

Also Read | Alphonso Davies named most valuable young football player with €180 MILLION net worth

URY vs SPK live: URY vs SPK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Central Stadium of Yekaterinburg

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Time: 4.30 PM IST

URY vs SPK live: URY vs SPK Dream11 prediction and preview

FC Ural Yekaterinburg managed to bag a victory against FC Ufa in the previous game, winning the clash 2-1. But the team have struggled for a decent run of form this campaign, having managed just three victories in 11 games. FC Ural sit 11th in the Russian Premier League table, with 14 points to their credit.

We have already landed in Yekaterinburg for #UralSpartak



The lads had a very relaxed and restful trip 😴😴 pic.twitter.com/8LVNUWaFrT — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) November 6, 2020

On the other hand, Spartak Moscow have enjoyed a decent campaign this season. But they were on the losing side in the previous game against FC Rostov, conceding a 1-0 defeat. Spartak Moscow are placed third in the Russian Premier League table, having bagged 27 points in all.

Also Read | Eng Sub: 'Important football carries on' says Klopp ahead of England lockdown

URY vs SPK Dream11 team news

FC Ural: Oleg Baklov, Yaroslav Godzyur, Aleksey Gerasimov, Artem Mamin, Denys Kulakov, Ihor Kalinin, Islamzhan Nasyrov, Maciej Wilusz, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Emeljanov, Shamsiddin Shanbiev, Varazdat Haroyan, Andrey Egorychev, Artem Fiedler, Dmitri Efremov, Michal Kucharczyk, Othman El Kabir, Petrus Boumal, Rafal Augustyniak, Yuri Bavin, Andrey Panyukov, Artem Yusupov, Eric Bicfalvi, Pavel Pogrebnyak, Stefan Strandberg, Vladimir Rykov

Spartak Moscow: Alexander Maksimenko, Ilya Gaponov, Nikolai Rasskazov, Ayrton Lucas, Georgi Tigiev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Aleksander Selikhov, Samuel Gigot, Andrey Eshchenko, Ilya Golosov, Artyom Rebrov, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Kutepov, Dmitry Marketisov, Alexander Lomovitskiy, Mikhail Ignatov, Oston Urunov, Nail Umyarov, Ayaz Guliyev, Reziuan Mirzov, Alex Kral, Alexsander Tashaev, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Jordan Larsson, Georgi Melkadze, Guus Til, Roman Zobnin, Maksim Glushenkov, Alexander Sobolev, Ezequiel Ponce, Aleksandr Kokorin, Victor Moses

Also Read | Diego Maradona net worth, Argentina career, personal life as football legend turns 60

URY vs SPK playing 11

Goalkeeper: Alexander Maksimenko

Defenders: Samuel Gigot, Andrey Eshchenko, Stefan Strandberg, Vladimir Rykov

Midfielders: Victor Moses, Othman El Kabir, Dmitri Efremov

Forwards: Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Pavel Pogrebnyak

URY vs SPK match prediction and top picks

FC Ural: Pavel Pogrebnyak (c), Othman El Kabir

Spartak Moscow: Andrey Eshchenko (vc), Victor Moses

Also Read | Man City have two of the top 10 most valuable players by market value in world football

URY vs SPK match prediction

Spartak Moscow are the favourites to win the clash.

Note: The URY vs SPK match prediction is based on our own analysis. The URY vs SPK playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Spartak Moscow Twitter