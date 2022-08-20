US Open 2022 To Have Biggest Prize Money Purse; Qualifiers To Earn Maximum Rewards

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced the total player compensation for US Open 2022 which makes it the biggest ever prize money purse in the history of the grand slam to date.

USTA announced that the total player compensation will be $60.1 million, topping the $57.5 million money which was paid last year. The US Open 2022 will witness an increase in prize money in each round of every event.

US Open 2022: Here's the breakdown of the US Open prize money

Last year the men's and women's singles champion earned $2,500,000 ($2.5 million) in prize money. However, the winner of the US Open 2022 will get prize money of $2,600,000 ($2.6 million) an increase of $100,000.The total prize money for the US Open 2022 qualifying has reached the $6.26 million mark with the players entering the main draw will be given $80,000 as money. Players who progress to the second round will get $121,000. The figures will be an increase of 85% and 57% respectively since 2016.

As per the new prize purse, the finalist of the US Open 2022 will be rewarded with $1.3 million, while the players who progress to the last eight will earn $445,000 and the ones entering the semi-finals, will bag $705,000.

Winners of the doubles championship will earn $688,000 each while the runner-up will get $344,000. The doubles team that exits in the first round will take home $21,300.

US Open news: Dominic Thiem awarded US Open wild card

The 2020 US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, has been handed a main draw wild card at US Open 2022 as he continues to work his way from injury. Thiem had suffered a wrist injury which prevented him from defending his US Open title last year. The other players to receive a wild card for US Open 2022 are Americans Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton and Learner Tien, as well as Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Australian Rinky Hijikata.

US Open semi-finalist Gael Monfils withdrew from the tournament due to an injury he suffered in Montreal. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Unfortunately, and following the last examinations carried out on my return to Europe, I will not be able to defend my chances at the US Open this year. I will have to observe a new period of care before I can resume competition."