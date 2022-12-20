US President Biden Hails Argentine Counterpart On WC Win, Says 'Messi Might Have A Future’

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden took to his official Twitter handle on Monday night, to react to Argentina’s triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

President Biden responded to a tweet by his counterpart from Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, and congratulated him for the team’s major victory in soccer. Interestingly, Biden mentioned the great Lionel Messi in his tweet, while seemingly making a cryptic remark.

“Congratulations to you, Alberto, and to every Argentinian for yesterday’s hard-fought and well-deserved victory. You know, I think that Messi guy might have a future,” wrote US President on Twitter. On noticing the tweet by the US President, football fans questioned him about the future remark on Messi, while pointing out that he is one of the greats of the sport.

Joe Biden's Lionel Messi remark sparks off social media debate

“Might have a future?! What year do you think this is? 2004?,” a Twitterati questioned. Replying to the tweet, another user said, “It’s a joke. Did… did you not get that??”. At the same time, another user further clarified the President’s comments and said, “Look carefully at the end of the last sentence of POTUS. There is an emoji icon like this. This is 2024, not 2004 when most people couldn't read emojis. But in case you didn't know yet, a wink emoji means "I'm joking".

Alberto Fernandez reacts to PM Narendra Modi's congratulatory message

Meanwhile, Argentina President Fernandez made a series of tweets on Monday after Argentina clinched the prestigious gold in thrilling fashion. “Always together, always together. WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS There are no more words. THANK YOU @Argentina,” the President wrote. Interestingly, the Argentine President also replied to a congratulatory message by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While congratulating Argentina for the FIFA WC triumph, PM Modi said, “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez”. Replying to Prime Minister Modi’s message, Fernandez said, “Thank you @narendramodi and all the people of India for sharing this joy with us!”.