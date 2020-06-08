US Soccer Considers Abolishing Ban On Taking A Knee During National Anthem

The US Soccer Federation will hold a conference call on Tuesday with its board of directors to discuss a possible abolishment of the ban on taking a knee during the national anthem as a mark of protests against racism. The present rule mandates that players should stand respectfully, and not kneel during the national anthem. The Federation, however, will take a call on the kneeling movement later this week.

US Soccer kneeling ban likely to be lifted

According to ESPN, the US Soccer Federation will seek a discussion on ending the ban on taking a knee during the national anthem. If the board of directors votes in favour of lifting the ban, then the decision will come into effect immediately. However, the decision will have to be again taken up during the general meeting that is scheduled to take place in February or March next year, and voting will be done again.

US Soccer kneeling ban to be discussed at general meeting next year

The report suggests that the US Soccer general meeting may either back the appeal or vote against it, thus upholding the ban. In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested against racial discrimination and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game. Back then, Kaepernick, while speaking to NFL Network, claimed he will 'not stand up to show pride in the flag of a country that oppresses black people'.

US Soccer: Kaepernick, Rapinoe take a knee to protest against racism

Taking a queue from Kaepernick, US Women's National Team (USWNT) star Megan Rapinoe began to kneel before National Women's Soccer League matches, as well some international fixtures. Rapinoe, while speaking to American Soccer Now, claimed that her act was intentional and in support of Kaepernick for the stand that he took against racism.

US Soccer Federation banned kneeling during national anthem in 2017

US Soccer Federation responded to Kaepernick's act of protest by passing a law that stipulated players stand in respect of the national game prior to any game with which the US Soccer Federation is associated. Kaepernick's 'taking a knee moment' was replicated by several other football stars including Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram when he protested against the death of George Floyd last weekend. People have taken to kneeling to protest against the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis late in May.

Image courtesy: AP