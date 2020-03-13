US Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Resigns After USWNT Controversy: Report

US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro has resigned from his post with immediate effect. Cordeiro has been the subject of intense criticism recently along with the governing body. It is reported that he was under immense pressure after a series of missteps in their legal battle against the US Women’s National Team (USWNT).

Carlos Cordeiro resigns: Parlow Cone to succeed as US Soccer Federation president

US Soccer Federation vice-president Parlow Cone will step in as the president until further notice. Cone is a former football star. In an open letter, Carlos Cordeiro claimed that it was clear that he needed a new direction. He also asserted that the arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused him great pain and were offensive, particularly for the USWNT. This was unacceptable and inexcusable, stated the former president.

Carlos Cordeiro resigns: Former US Soccer Federation president has been the subject of criticism

The filings that Carlos Cordeiro has referred to had claimed earlier that the job of a men’s national team player (USMNT) requires a higher level of skill in terms of speed and strength as compared to that of the women’s national team players. This statement enraged the fans in the country, all of whom slammed and criticised the body. Fans believe that the filings belittled the contribution of the women’s national team in soccer glory.

Carlos Cordeiro resigns: Former US Soccer Federation president apologises

However, Carlos Cordeiro, after the immense backlash, apologised for the statement. In his resignation letter, Cadeiro has stated that he could not go through the complete filing before its submission. He also took complete responsibility for his failure to do so.

It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the President of U.S. Soccer.



My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation.



After discussions with the Board of Directors, I have decided to step down, effective immediately. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/4B7siuIqcL — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) March 13, 2020

Carlos Cordeiro was elected as the federation's president in February 2018. He had succeeded Sunil Gulati. Gulati did not seek re-election back then, after the US men’s national team failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup that year. There has been a wave of controversy between the men’s team and the women’s team. In this case, the players from USWNT have filed a compensation of $67 million in damages. The matter is scheduled to undergo trial on May 5 in Los Angeles.

Megan Rapinoe lashes out at Carlos Cordeiro

US Women's national team captain Megan Rapinoe has lashed out at the former US Soccer Federation president. She claimed that the women's team did not need the apology of Carlos Cordeiro for his ignorance of the filings.