USA Vs CRC Dream11: USA Vs Costa Rica Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Nations League winners USA will take on Costa Rica in a friendly just days after their epic final win over Mexico in Denver. The game will be played at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Thursday, June 10 and will kick off at 4:30 AM IST. On the eve of the game, here's a look at the USA vs CRC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match preview for the same.

USA vs CRC preview

The United States will hope to continue their dominance after their epic Nations League victory and the friendly against Costa Rica on Thursday offers them the chance to build on their momentum. USA clinched a monumental 3-2 win, with Christian Pulisic netting a penalty in extra time, before Ethan Horvath a subsequent spot-kick to seal the win and the title in their favour. Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie also got on the scoresheet as they registered a win over Mexico for the first time in four attempts, to kickstart what could be their golden era in football.

Costa Rica meanwhile themselves came close to facing the United States in the final, as they went out to Mexico in the semi-finals. The 2014 World Cuppers also lost their third-place playoff to Honduras, going down on penalties again, after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes. The visitors will hope to put their poor form behind and return to winning ways, and a win over the Nations League champions will serve as a great boost as both teams prepare for the Gold Cup. The USA are favourites though and are likely to clinch the win on Thursday.

USA vs CRC injury and availability

Head coach Gregg Berhalter is likely to give his fringe players a go, after Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie all featured in the final. Sebastian Lletget, Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson all could come in for the clash and get some minutes. As for Costa Rica, Joel Campbell and skipper Bryan Ruiz could be rested for this tie. Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda and Alan Pulido could feature after impressive cameos in recent weeks.

USA vs CRC predicted playing XIs

USA: Horvath; McKenzie, Brooks, Ream; A Robinson, McKennie, Acosta, Dest; Musah, Sargent, Lletget

Horvath; McKenzie, Brooks, Ream; A Robinson, McKennie, Acosta, Dest; Musah, Sargent, Lletget Costa Rica: Moreira; Fuller, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Batista, Borges, Tejeda, Leal; Pineda, Pulido

USA vs CRC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Moreira

Defenders: Brooks, Oviedo, Calvo, Dest

Midfielders: Borges, Lletget, McKennie, Leal, Musah

Forwards: Sargent

USA vs CRC Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

USA: Sargent, McKennie, Musah

Costa Rica: Borges, Leal, Calvo

USA vs CRC Dream11 prediction

We predict that the USA will clinch a comfortable 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Thursday.

Note: The above USA vs CRC Dream11 prediction, USA vs CRC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The USA vs CRC Dream11 Team and USA vs CRC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

