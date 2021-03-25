USA Vs Jamaica Live Stream: How To Watch USA Vs Jamaica Live? Prediction, Team News

The United States of America (USA) will take on Jamaica in an international friendly in what happens to be an action-packed year for the CONCACAF nations. The game will be played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, Austria and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 25. Here's a look at how to watch the USA vs Jamaica live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

USA vs Jamaica prediction and preview

The USMNT after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup have hit the rebuild button and the young side will look to make their mark in international football in a year that has the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four and the Gold Cup in July along with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The USA will begin their preparation with a friendly against Jamaica, a rematch of their 2019 Gold Cup semi-final. Many of the USMNT youngsters have made their mark across Europe in recent seasons, and Gregg Berhalter's men are the favourites for what promises to be an exciting clash.

Jamaica meanwhile are doing their best to poach talents in an attempt to make it to the World Cup. English footballers such as Michael Antonio, Ivan Toney, Max Aarons have all been approached with the prospect of representing the country, while six English players Liam Moore, Jamal Lowe, Andre Gray, Amari'i Bell, Ethan Pinnock and Kasey Palmer made it to the squad for the first time. Jamaica will hope that the new additions will add much-needed quality to the side as the Reggae Boyz look to become a major disruptor in CONCACAF.

USA vs Jamaica team news

USA are without the likes of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Timothy Weah for the clash vs Jamaica

Jamaica have Leon Bailey and Ravel Morrison ruled out for the friendly on Thursday.

USA vs Jamaica team news: Predicted starting line-ups

USA: Steffen; Cannon, Brooks, Miazga, Dest; Acosta, Musah, Lletget; Reyna, Sargeant, Pulisic.

USA vs Jamaica channel: How to watch USA vs Jamaica live stream?

For Fans in the United States, the USA vs Jamaica friendly will be broadcast live on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN from 1:00 PM ET. One can also follow the game via the social media accounts of the USMNT and the official U.S. Soccer App. The game will not be telecast in India.

(Image Courtesy: USMNT Twitter)