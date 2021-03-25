USA Vs JMC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, International Friendly Match Preview

United States Men's National Team are set to lock horns against Jamaica in their upcoming International Friendly on Thursday. The match is set to take place at the Hama Trucks Arena on March 25 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. let's have a look at the USA vs JMC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

USA vs JMC live: USA vs JMC Dream11 match preview

USA will walk into the match following a string of impressive performances as the United States national men's team has not lost the last seven matches. They will head into the match after registering three consecutive victories against Panama, El Salvador with the last win coming against Trinidad and Tobago. What's rather interesting is the margin of the win as the hosts has scored six or more goals in all of their last three matches while conceding only two in the abovementioned timeframe. Currently ranked 22nd on FIFA standings, the hosts will look to continue building on their positive run and aim to register their fourth win on the trot against Jamaica.

Jamaica on the other hand will walk into the match after managing to shrug off their 3-0 loss to Saudi Arabia and bounce back against the same opposition by registering a narrow 1-2 win over them in their latest outing. Currently ranked 42nd on the FIFA Rankings, Jamaica will see this international friendly as the perfect opportunity to learn from their mistakes and aim to replicate a similar performance from their previous outing against Saudi Arabia which will help them build a solid team form. However, they face a massive uphill task and will have to play their A-Game if they want to defeat the USA and walk away with the win.

USA vs JMC Dream11 Team: USA vs JMC Playing 11

Goalkeeper – Z. Steffen

Defenders – M. Miazga, M. Hector, T. Ream, A. Mariappa

Midfielders – K. Isaacs, K. Acosta, R. Morris, S. Leltget

Strikers –C. Pulisic, A. Gray

USA vs JMC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – C. Pulisic or R. Morris

Vice-Captain - A. Gray or S. Leltget

USA vs JMC Match Prediction

USA will be a deadly team to face for any opposition given their current form. We expect the hosts to register their fourth win on the row and record a convincing victory over Jamaica on Thursday

Prediction- USA 3-0 Jamaica

Note: The above USA vs JMC Dream11 prediction, USA vs JMC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The USA vs JMC Dream11 Team and USA vs JMC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.