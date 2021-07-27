USA Women's Vs Australia Women's Football LIVE: How To Watch Live Stream In USA, Australia

USA Women's are set to square off against the Australia Women's team in Group G women’s football match at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The match between these two teams will be played at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium with the winner standing a chance to make a direct entry into the quarter-final. USA team started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Sweden the team which ended their winning streak at the quarterfinal in Rio 2016. The team, however, bounced back from the Sweden loss to hammer New Zealand 6-1.

USA had reached the gold-medal match at every Olympics since women’s football was added to the Games at Atlanta 1996 and after missing out on glory at Rio, the team will have the pressure to go a long way in the tournament. Australia also lost their opening match to Sweden 4-2 but bounced back to defeat New Zealand 2-1 in their next match.

The top two teams each from the three groups will make it to the quarter-finals, and the remaining two spots will be taken by the two higher-placed teams that finish third in their respective groups. From Group G Sweden are already through after winning all their matches. USA Women have an impressive record against Australia Women and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Australia Women have never defeated USA Women in an official fixture and will want to make history this week.

USA vs Australia womens match live: How to watch USA W vs AUS W in USA

If you are in the USA and wondering how to watch USA W vs AUS W in USA, then the following television channel will be broadcasting USA vs Australia womens match live. According to tokyoolympicslive.com USA matches will be shown on NBCUniversal in the USA. Coming to the Live streaming platforms for USA vs Australia women's match there is no specific details.

USA vs Australia womens match live: How to watch USA W vs AUS W in Australia

If you are in Australia and wondering how to watch USA W vs AUS W in USA live action, then the following television channel will be broadcasting the USA vs Australia womens match live. According to tokyoolympicslive.com Australia matches will be shown on live on Seven Network.