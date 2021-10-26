Usain Bolt Left Stunned With Manchester United Defeat By Liverpool; Here's How He Reacted

The Manchester United vs Liverpool contest at Old Trafford which happened last weekend was labelled as the match of the weekend. However, what occurred at Old Trafford was nothing short of heartbreak for Manchester United fans. The Red Devils were completely outplayed and humiliated by Liverpool 5-0 the trashing which will remain in minds of Manchester United fans forever. Usain Bolt who is also a huge Manchester United fan was lost for words following the crushing defeat.

Usain Bolt Twitter reaction to the Manchester United vs Liverpool match

The Manchester United fans were left shocked and red-faced following the crushing defeat inflicted by their fiercest rival Liverpool. With Liverpool dominating Manchester United by scoring goals for fun, Usain Bolt was tweeting about his feelings watching his favourite team getting hammered. Reacting to such a poor start, Usain Bolt tweeted that misery continues and also asked fans to wake him up when this trashing was over. It was the worst defeat Manchester United had ever faced by Liverpool at Old Trafford since 1895.

The misery continues — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 24, 2021

Wake me up when this is all over — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 24, 2021

Will Manchester United replace Ole Gunnar Skolsjaer

Hammering at the hands of Liverpool were a deep wound not only in the hearts of Manchester United fans but also the management who will now take a call on the future of their current manager Ole Gunnar Skolsjaer. The Manchester evening news has reported that the Manchester United hierarchy is giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjaer before the Red Devils upcoming match against Tottenham on Saturday. ESPN has reported that the majority of the Manchester United squad players have lost faith in their manager after the Liverpool mauling.

Following the Manchester vs Liverpool match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" following a 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool that left them eight points off the top table after just nine games played in the Premier League. He said,

"Of course, it's the worst feeling. You feel rock bottom but the feeling we have that we are getting to where we want to be has been there. But then in the last few weeks we've hit a brick wall and the results haven't come, the performances haven't come, we've conceded too many easy goals and that's a concern."

Solskjaer added, "Well, I've heard nothing else and I'm still thinking about tomorrow's work. Of course, we're all low. I can't say now that I've felt any worse than this. This is the lowest I've been. But, as I've said, I accept the responsibility and that's mine today and it's mine going forward."