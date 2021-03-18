USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Says Equal Pay Is On Her Mind Every Time She Wears American Shirt

United States Women's National Team (USWNT) star Megan Rapinoe has insisted that every time she puts on the US shirt she is thinking of equal pay rather than the federation. Members of the USWNT had filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer in March 2019, alleging that they received unequal pay relative to their male peers despite performing better than them. The USWNT is on its way to winning a fourth World Cup while the best result for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) has been the third place in the 1930 World Cup. Furthermore, the USWNT will be looking to win their fifth Olympic Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Megan Rapinoe equal pay: USWNT's success underappreciated

The 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe has revealed her frustrations over fighting the federation over something that she believes that the USWNT deserve. Rapinoe said, "I would much rather be spending my time doing absolutely anything else other than fighting the federation all the time for something I feel like I deserve, but that is part of it." Rapinoe also highlighted that fighting for an equal pay cause was particularly important for women who wanted to be in her position. "I feel like I pull on this shirt for equal pay and for the fans and for kids who want to be in my position," explained Rapinoe.

Moreover, according to the Wall Street Journal, the USWNT's success has also helped them earn more revenue for matches than their male counterparts, a view concurred by Megan Rapinoe. "It's ironic all the time. We play in full stadiums most of the time. We win most of the games. Sponsorships for all of us individually are up. We won the World Cup. We entertain. We do everything we are asked to do so it is frustrating," explained the former Women's Ballon d'Or winner.

Megan Rapinoe equal pay: U.S. soccer could lead by example

The 35-year-old Reign winger highlighted that U.S. soccer could be an inspiration for the rest of the world only if they treated their USWNT equally as compared to the USMNT. Rapinoe said, "U.S. Soccer have the opportunity to be a beacon. I don't know why they didn't want to stand on the steps of City Hall [on their World Cup victory tour] and claim the credit. I'm like Carlos [Cordeiro, former U.S. Soccer president], you could have stood there and had everyone cheering you rather than booing you."