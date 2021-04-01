USWNT Superstar Megan Rapinoe Hits Out At Lawmakers For Banning Transgender Athletes

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has slammed bills aimed at barring transgender athletes from participating in girl's or women's sports teams. The USWNT legend then insisted that sports have been used as "another avenue to attack" trans rights. Last week, Rapinoe appeared at the White House as she continued her rallying call for equal pay for the USWNT and the USMNT. The Megan Rapinoe equal pay news certainly grabbed headlines alongwith the Megan Rapinoe girlfriend turning out to be Sue Bird, who she has been in a relationship with since 2017.

Megan Rapinoe slams lawmakers banning transgender athletes

In January, USA President Joe Biden signed an executive order stating that "children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports." However, there have several state-level efforts from Republican lawmakers seeking to limit the transgender community's ability to participate in school sports. According to reports, lawmakers in more than 25 states have recently introduced bills that would ban transgender students from school sports teams.

Now, USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe has spoken out on the controversy surrounding the transgender youth's involvement in sports. Earlier this week, the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or winner wrote for The Washington Post: "These bills are some of the most intense political assaults on LGBTQ people in recent years. Sports have become another avenue to attack the rights of trans people. These efforts cause incredible harm to trans youth, who, like all kids in a global pandemic, are feeling isolated and need compassion and support."

The OL Reign captain added, "Transgender kids deserve the same chances to enjoy sports; to gain confidence, self-respect and leadership skills; and to learn what it means to be part of a team. That's why I believe that all kids, including transgender youth, should be able to participate in sports they love."

USWNT vs USMT: Megan Rapinoe equal pay campaign

Rapinoe has often spoken out on the women's team's battle with US Soccer over the USWNT vs USMT battle when it comes to equal play. Last week, Rapinoe spoke out about the USWNT's efforts to eliminate gender discrimination in sports — including a 2019 lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over unequal pay. She said, "It's ironic all the time. We play in full stadiums most of the time. We win most of the games. Sponsorships for all of us individually are up. We won the World Cup. We entertain. We do everything we are asked to do so it is frustrating."

"I would much rather be spending my time doing absolutely anything else other than fighting the federation all the time for something I feel like I deserve, but that is part of it," added Rapinoe. However, former US women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo hit out at Rapinoe by claiming she turned down an equal pay opportunity in 2016.

Image Credits - AP