VAL Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All UEFA CL Match Details

Valencia will host Atalanta at the Mestalla Stadium for their second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash. The La Liga side needs to turn around 4-1 deficit after the first leg at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia if they want to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition. Here is the VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction, VAL vs ATN Dream11 team news and VAL vs ATN Dream11 team top picks for the game which is scheduled on Tuesday, March 10, 8 PM local time (March 11, 1.30 AM IST).

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: Valencia vs Atalanta preview

A brace from Hans Hateboer and goals from Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler handed the Italians a comprehensive 4-1 win over Valencia in the first leg even though Denis Cheryshev gave the Spaniards a lifeline. Although Valencia boss Albert Celades will be hoping for a miracle in a bid for his side to launch an almighty fightback to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, Valencia's home form has been impressive. Only losing once in twelve games across all competitions on home territory will give some comfort to Valencia as they head into the game against a free-flowing Atalanta side.

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: VAL vs ATN Dream11 team news

Valencia have a lengthy injury list to contend with particularly in the backline. Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel are ruled out of the home game with a knee injury and suspension respectively. Spanish forward Rodrigo is also doubtful to face Atalanta with a knee injury meaning French attacker Kevin Gameiro is likely to lead the line. For the visitors, Rafael Tolói is a big doubt with a muscle injury.

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: VAL vs ATN Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction- Valencia Predicted XI- Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Mangala, Gayà; Ferrán Torres, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler; Guedes, Gameiro

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction- Atalanta Predicted XI- Gollini; Palomino, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, A Gómez, Ilicic; Zapata

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: VAL vs ATN Dream11 top picks

VAL vs ATN Dream11 top picks for Valencia- Parejo, Gameiro

VAL vs ATN Dream11 top picks for Atalanta- Ilicic, Zapata

VAL vs ATN Dream11 prediction: VAL vs ATN Dream11 team

Here is the VAL vs ATN Dream11 team that could fetch you the maximum points for the VAL vs ATN Dream11 game:

Goalkeeper- Cilessen

Defenders- Djimsiti, Wass, Hateboer

Midfielders- Parejo, Gomez, Torres, Soler

Forwards- Ilicic (Captain), Zapata (Vice-captain), Gameiro

Note: Our VAL vs ATN Dream11 predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.