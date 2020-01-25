The Debate
VAL Vs BAR Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

FC Barcelona will play against Valencia in LaLiga on Matchday 21. Let us look at the VAL vs BAR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details.

val vs bar dream11

FC Barcelona will play against Valencia in LaLiga on Matchday 21. The match will be played at Mestalla, Spain. Let us look at the VAL vs BAR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

VAL vs BAR Schedule

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Match Preview

Barcelona are currently leading in LaLiga, being placed first on the points table with 43 points in 20 games. While Valencia are seventh on the points table. Barcelona won their previous LaLiga game against 10-men Granada by a 1-0 scoreline, while Valencia were defeated by Mallorca 4-1. Lionel Messi will captain Barcelona, while Valencia will be led by Rodrigo. 

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Last five matches

Barcelona: WDWDD

Valencia: LWDDW

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Teams

Barcelona: Marc Andre ter-Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann

Valencia: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Ezequil Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler; Rodrigo, Gameiro

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Rodrigo

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Top Picks

Goalkeeper: Marc Andre ter-Stegen

Defenders: Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Nelson Semedo, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Denis Cheryshev, Frenkie De Jong, Carlos Soler

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Rodrigo, Antoine Griezmann

VAL vs BAR Dream11 Prediction

Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Valencia.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

 

