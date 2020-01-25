VAL Vs BAR Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Barcelona will play against Valencia in LaLiga on Matchday 21. The match will be played at Mestalla, Spain. Let us look at the VAL vs BAR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
HIGHLIGHTS | @QSetien's pre-#ValenciaBarça press conference pic.twitter.com/iR4rD2EGl8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 24, 2020
Also Read | Lionel Messi was the most protected player in Barcelona training, says Jean-Clair Todibo
Venue: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia
Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Time: 8.30 PM IST
The #ValenciaBarça Squad— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2020
1. ter Stegen
2. N. Semedo
3. Piqué
4. I. Rakitic
5. Sergio
8. Arthur
10. Goat
15. Lenglet
17. Griezmann
18. Jordi Alba
20. S. Roberto
21. F. de Jong
22. Vidal
23. Umtiti
24. Junior
26. Iñaki Peña
30. Collado
31. Ansu Fati
Barcelona are currently leading in LaLiga, being placed first on the points table with 43 points in 20 games. While Valencia are seventh on the points table. Barcelona won their previous LaLiga game against 10-men Granada by a 1-0 scoreline, while Valencia were defeated by Mallorca 4-1. Lionel Messi will captain Barcelona, while Valencia will be led by Rodrigo.
Also Read | Arsenal's Aubameyang tells Barcelona he is willing to join them: Reports
Barcelona: WDWDD
Valencia: LWDDW
Barcelona: Marc Andre ter-Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann
Valencia: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Ezequil Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler; Rodrigo, Gameiro
Also Read | Barcelona and Madrid made to sweat by Ibiza and Unionistas
Captain: Lionel Messi
Vice-captain: Rodrigo
Goalkeeper: Marc Andre ter-Stegen
Defenders: Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Nelson Semedo, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Denis Cheryshev, Frenkie De Jong, Carlos Soler
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Rodrigo, Antoine Griezmann
Also Read | Ibiza vs Barcelona live streaming details, team news and manager comments
Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Valencia.