VAL Vs CDZ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

Valencia square off against Cadiz on Matchday 17 of the ongoing LaLiga season on Tuesday. The LaLiga clash is slated to be played at the Estadio de Mestalla on 5th January with kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at the VAL vs CDZ Dream11 prediction, VAL vs CDZ match prediction and other details of the game.

Newly promoted Cadiz make a trip to Valencia to they take on the relegation-threatened hosts in their Monday night match. While Cadiz are sitting comfortably at 11th, their opponents are slotted 18th on the LaLiga table.

Also Read Valencia Vs Cadiz Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2020-21 Game Preview

Valencia vs Cadiz Team News

Valencia will walk into the match without many of their key players. Head coach Javi Garcia will be without the services of Gabriel Paulista and Jasper Cillessen at the back with the duo still recovering from their respective injuries. Toni Lato and Hugo Guillamon also miss out for the hosts as they welcome Cadiz at the Mestalla. Goncalo Guedes and Jason will also be unavailable as the duo serves its suspension following their sending off against Granada.

Sergio Gonzalez and Salvi Sanchez will be unavailable for Cadiz after the duo tested positive for coronavirus. Jose Mari is also expected to miss the game due to a muscle injury. Augusto Fernandez and Luismi Quezada also sit out on the sidelines nursing their respective injuries.

Also Read Real Madrid Transfer News: Alaba Close To Joining Los Blancos As Bayern Contract Nears End

VAL vs CDZ playing 11

Valencia - Domenech, Mangala, Gaya, Diakhaby, Wass, Racic, Cheryshev, Soler, Musah, Vallejo, Gomez

Cadiz - Ledesma, Cala, Carcelen, Espino, Lopez, Jonsson, Lozano, Fali, Perea, Alex, Negredo

VAL vs CDZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - J. Ledesma

Defenders - M. Diakhaby, D. Wass, J. Gaya

Midfeilders - A. Perera, M. Vallejo, J. Jonsson, C. Soler, U. Racic

Strikers - A. Negredo, M. Gomez

Also Read Liverpool's Popular ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' Anthem Singer Gerry Marsden Dies At 78

VAL vs CDZ Dream11 team Top picks

Captain - J. Ledesma or M. Gomez

Vice-Captain - A. Negredo or M. Vallejo

VAL vs CDZ match prediction

Valencia badly need a win in order to get out of the relegation zone. They will look at the match as an opportunity to at least snatch a single point or even register their 4th win of the season and get to safety. However, they face an uphill task in order to win against Cadiz who have impressed everyone with their performances this year. We predict a narrow win for the visitors at the end of the game.

Also Read Lionel Messi Marks 500 LaLiga Games With Milestone 200th Assist In Barcelona Win: WATCH

Predictions: Valencia 0-1 Cadiz

Note: The above VAL vs CDZ Dream11 prediction VAL vs CDZ match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, VAL vs CDZ Dream11 team and VAL vs CDZ playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result