VAL Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Schedule And More Details

Football News

Valencia will host Chelsea in Matchday 5 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Keep reading for VAL VS CHE DREAM11 prediction, team news, top picks & line-ups.

val vs che dream11

Valencia will host Chelsea on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League. Both the sides are tied on seven points in Group H and win for either side will secure their place in the last 16 of the tournament. Keep reading for the VAL vs CHE Dream11 prediction, top picks and team news.

VAL vs CHE form guide

VAL vs CHE Dream11: Chelsea

Chelsea lost the reverse fixture back in September by a slender margin of 1-0. But since then Frank Lampard's young Blues have grown into an exciting attacking team. After a dramatic 4-4 draw against Ajax in their last Champions League outing, they would be looking to improve their defensive record going forward in the tournament.

VAL vs CHE Dream11: Valencia

Valencia meanwhile comfortably beat Lille 4-1 at home in their last outing, but have struggled to replicate the same form in LaLiga. They currently sit 10th in the league with just 20 points, five points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

VAL vs CHE injury and suspensions

Valencia: Cristiano Piccini (knee), Denis Cheryshev (thigh), Geoffrey Kondogbia (hamstring), Goncalo Guedes (ankle), Mouctar Diakhaby (calf), Ruben Sobrino (leg)

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles tendon), Ross Barkley (ankle), Marco van Ginkel (cruciate ligament), Charly Musonda (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (groin)

VAL vs CHE probable line-ups

Valencia: Jasper Cillessen (GK), Juanme Costa, Gabriel Paulista, Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres, Daniel Parejo, Daniel Wass, Francis Coquelin, Rodrygo, Maximilliano Gomez

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, Ngolo Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham

VAL vs CHE Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Jose Gaya, Daniel Wass

Midfielders: Christian Pulisic, Daniel Parejo, Willian, Jorginho

Attackers: Tammy Abraham (captain), Rodrygo (vice-captain)

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

VAL vs CHE Dream11 prediction

Valencia 1-2 Chelsea

