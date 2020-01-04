VAL Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Schedule

Valencia are winless in their last six games against SD Eibar in the Spanish top-flight (D2 L4). Their last win against Eibar came back in 2016 under Pako Ayestaran at the Estadio Mestalla. Valencia will host Eibar at the Mestalla on Saturday once again as they hope to maintain their quest for a UEFA Champions League spot next season. Valencia are unbeaten in their last 10 games on home soil and will hope to preserve that record when they take on Eibar on January 4, 2019. Valencia captain Dani Parejo will be crucial against Eibar and will be tasked with the responsibility to build the attack from midfield. Valencia played out two 1-1 draws in their last LaLiga encounters against Real Madrid and Real Valladolid respectively. Can Los Che bag all three points at the Estadio Mestalla on Saturday?

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 19 preview: Barcelona take on Espanyol; Getafe host Real Madrid

Valencia name squad ahead of Eibar showdown

📝 Squad list released Valencia CF 🆚 SD Eibar pic.twitter.com/uZ7oGD0Jcj — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 3, 2020

Also Read | Andre Onana reveals how Serie A club ignored him because he's black

VAL vs EIB Dream11 prediction

VAL vs EIB Dream11 prediction - Valencia predicted line-up (4-4-2)

Jasper Cillessen (GK), Daniel Wass, Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Denis Cheryshev, Rodrigo, Maxi Gomez.

VAL vs EIB Dream11 prediction - Predicted line-up (4-4-2)

Dmitrovic (GK), De Blasis, Paulo Oliveira, Bigas, Cote, Pedro Leon, Edu Exposito, Sergio Alvarez, Takashi Inui, Charles, Sergi Enrich.

Also Read | Paul Pogba should be sold, says former Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs

SD Eibar release squad list for Valencia match

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

VAL vs EIB Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen

Defenders: De Blasis, Garay, Bigas, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Pedro Leon, Dani Parejo (C), Geoffrey Kondogbia

Forwards: Takashi Inui, Rodrigo, Maxi Gomez (VC)

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | VLD vs LEG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, and match schedule