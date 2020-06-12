VAL Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

The LaLiga restart will see Champions League-chasing Valencia host Levante on Friday, June 12 (Saturday, 1:30 am IST). The match will be played at Valencia's home ground Mestalla albeit without fans due to restrictions placed by the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can play the VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app. Here is the VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction, the VAL vs LET Dream11 top picks and VAL vs LET Dream11 team.

VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction: Match Preview

Valencia host Levante at the Mestalla in their first match upon the LaLiga restart. Valencia are seventh on the LaLiga table, accumulating 42 points in 27 games. With 11 games to go, Los Che will try to reduce the four-point gap between them and Real Sociedad, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League slot. Levante, on the other hand, are 13th in the standings and are nine points off their opponents. Levante are poised for a midtable finish, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction: VAL vs LET Dream11 squads

VAL vs LET Dream11 team: Valencia squad

Jasper Cillessen, Jaume Doménech, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Elaquim Mangala, Ezequiel Garay, Jose Gaya, Jaume Costa, Alessandro FLorenzi, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Thierry Correia, Francis Coquelin, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres, Kangin Lee, Goncalo Guedes, Denis Cheryshev, Manu Vallejo, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro, Maxi Gomez, Ruben Sobrino.

VAL vs LET Dream11 team: Levante squad

Aitor Fernandez, Koke Vegas, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Rober Pier, Bruno Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Carlos Clerc, Tono, Jorge Miramon, Coke, Ivan Lopez, Nemanja Radoja, Nikola Vukcevic, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, Ruben Rochina, Gonzalo Melero, Hernani, Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales, Borja Mayoral, Sergio Leon.

VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction: Predicted line-ups

Valencia: Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gaya; Florenzi, Parejo, Soler, Torres; Rodrigo, Gameiro

Levante: Aitor; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Campana, Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti

VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction: VAL vs LET Dream11 team

VAL vs LET Dream11 top picks for captain: Torres, Morales

VAL vs LET Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Soler, Rodrigo

VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction: VAL vs LET Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aitor

Defenders: Gaya, Wass, Miramon

Midfielders: Soler, Torres, Campana, Rochina

Forwards: Gameiro, Rodrigo, Morales

VAL vs LET Dream11 prediction: VAL vs LET match prediction

Valencia start as favourites against Levante in LaLiga on Friday (Saturday IST).

Note: Please keep in mind that these VAL vs LET Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The VAL vs LET Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.