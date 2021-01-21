VAL Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Game Preview

Javi Gracia's Valencia (VAL) will host Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna (OSA) at the Mestalla on Thursday, January 21. The LaLiga clash between these two struggling teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Here's a look at our VAL vs OSA Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the game.

Valencia vs Osasuna match preview

Valencia have had a torrid campaign this season and are currently in 14th place on the LaLiga table, just two points above the relegation zone. Los Che, in fact, climbed out of the bottom three following their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid last weekend. Prior to that game, Valencia hadn't won a league game in seven matches. However, they will be hoping to take all three points against Osasuna on Thursday.

Predicted starting line-up for Valencia: Domenech; Correia, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Wass, Soler, Racic, Cheryshev; Kang-in, Gomez.

On the other hand, Osasuna are 19th in the LaLiga standings and haven't won a league game since October 24. Their goalless draw against Real Madrid on January 10th was followed by a defeat at Granada. However, Osasuna's 2-0 victory over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey 3rd round seems to have lifted the mood in the camp.

Predicted line-up for Osasuna: Herrera; Roncaglia, Navas, U. Garcia, Cruz; Barja, Sanjurjo, Moncayola, Jony; Garcia; Budemir.

VAL vs OSA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - J. Domenech

Defenders - J. Gaya, R. Navas, U. Garcia, D. Wass

Midfielders - C. Soler, D. Cheryshev (VC), O. Sanjurjo, R. Garcia

Forwards - M. Gomez (C), A. Budemir

VAL vs OSA Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Valencia - M. Gomez, D. Cheryshev, J. Gaya

Top picks for Osasuna - U. Garcia. R. Garica, A. Budimer

VAL vs OSA match prediction

Both these teams have been struggling with their domestic form this season but Valencia have quality in their attack which can produce goals. Osasuna have a poor defensive record and it wouldn't be advisable to pick too many of their defenders in the Dream11 team. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Valencia.

Note: The VAL vs OSA Dream11 prediction, top picks and VAL vs OSA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The aforementioned VAL vs OSA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Valencia, Osasuna Instagram