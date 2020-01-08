VAL Vs RM Dream11 Predictions, Team News And All Match Details

Valencia will host Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal on Thursday, January 9. Both the sides have been hampered with injuries this season. Keep reading for the VAL vs RM Dream11 predictions, team previews and top picks.
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST
🇸🇦😀💬 @MarceloM12: “Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome!” #RMSuperCopa pic.twitter.com/1xLUgKQiwD— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 7, 2020
Valencia are currently unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (W4, D3). Valencia started the season very poorly but new head coach Albert Celades has overseen an upturn in form. He has taken them to sixth in LaLiga. From 19 games, they have won eight while losing four times in the league.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are enjoying a revival under Zinedine Zidane. They currently sit second in LaLiga, tied on 40 points with Barcelona after 19 games. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions (W9, D5). However, three draws in their last four games means that the Spanish side will need to be at their best to beat Valencia in Jeddah.
Valencia: Cristiano Piccini (knee), Goncalo Guedes (ankle), Kang-in Lee (thigh), Manu Vallejo (foot), Rodrigo Moreno (knee)
Real Madrid: Eden Hazard (ankle), Gareth Bale (virus), Karim Benzema (hamstring), Marco Asensio (cruciate ligament)
Jasper Cillessen (GK), Daniel Wass, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres, Daniel Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler, Maximiliano Gomez, Kevin Gameiro
VAL vs RM Dream11: Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois (GK), Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Parejo, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Daniel Wass, Ezequiel Garay
Midfielders: Isco, Ferran Torres, Toni Kroos, Daniel Parejo
Attackers: Maximiliano Gomez, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes
Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid
Please note that the VAL vs RM Dream11 team predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.