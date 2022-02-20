Valencia Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Valencia are all set to host Barcelona in their next La Liga game at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:45 PM IST on February 20.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga matches live in India, the US and the UK, and the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream details.

Valencia vs Barcelona live stream details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to MTV or VH1, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream, fans can stream La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will commence live at 4:15 PM BST on Sunday, February 20.

Valencia vs Barcelona live stream details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Valencia vs Barcelona match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game is set to commence live at 10:15 am ET on Sunday, February 20.

La Liga standings update: Barcelona in sixth place

Despite Barcelona's recent uptick in form, having been unbeaten in their five previous La Liga games, they are only in sixth place with 39 points. The Catalan giants are three points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, but with two games in hand. On the other hand, Valencia are currently in 12th place with 30 points, 10 points above the relegation places.

