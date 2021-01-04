Valencia Vs Cadiz Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2020-21 Game Preview

LaLiga outfit Valencia have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current campaign and fear relegation if the current scenario continues until the end of the season. In an attempt to move northwards in the Spanish top flight, Valencia will take on Cadiz at their home turf on Monday. Here are more details about the game.

How to watch Valencia vs Cadiz live? Valencia vs Cadiz live stream

There will no live broadcast for LaLiga in India. But the Valencia vs Cadiz live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Besides, the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Valencia vs Cadiz live.

Venue: Mestalla

Date: Monday, January 4, 2020 (Tuesday IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Valencia vs Cadiz prediction and preview

Valencia appear to be a shadow of their former selves since the start of the 2020-21 season. The team had managed a ninth-place finish in the competition last term, but languish at the 18th spot in the LaLiga table this season. With just three victories to their credit, Valencia have bagged 15 points to their credit.

📸 Bday boy at training! 📸 pic.twitter.com/WBL7iAER1F — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 2, 2021

On the other hand, Cadiz were promoted to LaLiga this season and have succeeded in delivering decent performances. With five victories in 16 games, Cadiz sit 12th in the LaLiga table. A victory against Valencia will propel Cadiz to the ninth spot, with 19 points already in their bag.

Valencia vs Cadiz team news

Valencia manager Javi Garcia has to cope in the absence of several key players when they host Cadiz at Mestalla. Hugo Guillamon misses out due to a muscle injury. Besides, the likes of Toni Lato, Gabriel Paulista and Jasper Cillessen are also recovering from their respective injuries. Moreover, Goncalo Guedes and Jason are suspended for the clash.

Alvaro Cervera, on the other hand, have fewer injury woes than the hosts. Jose Mari will sit out on the sidelines due to a muscle injury. Besides, Luismi Quezada, Salvi Sanchez and Sergio Gonzalez are out of the squad citing their respective injuries.

Valencia vs Cadiz prediction

Cadiz are the favourites to win the clash against Valencia.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Toni Lato Twitter