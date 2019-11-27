Valencia Vs Chelsea Champions League Live Streaming, Preview, Team News And More Details

Chelsea and Valencia will clash on Wednesday night in Spain with both sides knowing that the winner of the game will go through to the last 16 of the Champions League, while the loser will have to battle it out with Ajax for the second spot. Check out where you can catch the Valencia vs Chelsea live streaming action.

Lampard starts by saying tomorrow is more a 'must not lose' game rather than must-win. He says he always felt it was going to be a tough group but the fact we've made up ground since losing at home to Valencia has been important.#VCFCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 26, 2019

Champions League: Valencia vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea, Valencia and Ajax are all on seven points in Group H with just one goal separating the sides. However, it is interesting to note that Valencia beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge when the sides met back in September. Frank Lampard's men have grown well since that defeat and will provide a stern challenge to Valencia in their own turf.

Denis Cheryshev is back from his injury but the game might be too soon for him. Christiano Piccini, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Goncalo Guedes remain out too with various injuries. On the other hand, Chelsea have confirmed Ross Barkley did not travel to Spain as he recovers from his niggling injuries while Callum Hudson-Odoi is ruled out too with a hamstring problem.

On Ross Barkley, who hasn't travelled to Spain, Lampard reports that is because he is still carrying an injury so he has to keep training to gain full fitness. Hudson-Odoi remains out with a knock and Rudiger is working towards match fitness.#VCFCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 26, 2019

Champions League: Valencia vs Chelsea probable line-ups

Valencia

Jasper Cillessen (GK), Juanme Costa, Gabriel Paulista, Eliaquim Mangala, Jose Gaya, Ferran Torres, Daniel Wass, Daniel Parejo, Francis Coquelin; Rodrigo, Maximiliano Gomez.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Emerson, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ngolo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount

Valencia vs Chelsea live streaming details

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Valencia vs Chelsea live streaming: SONY LIV, SONY TEN 2

