Valencia Vs Levante Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Live

Valencia will play Levante in LaLiga on Matchday 28 as top-flight football returns to Spain this weekend. The match will be played on Friday, June 12 (Saturday according to IST). Here is the Valencia vs Levante live streaming details, LaLiga live details, LaLiga fixtures and Valencia vs Levante team news.

LaLiga live: Valencia vs Levante Live streaming details

The Valencia vs Levante live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Valencia vs Levante Live streaming will be available on LaLiga's official Facebook page. Here are the other Valencia vs Levante Live streaming details:

Valencia vs Levante Live streaming venue: Mestalla

Valencia vs Levante Live streaming date: Friday, June 12 (Saturday according to IST)

Valencia vs Levante Live streaming time: 1.30 am IST

LaLiga live: Valencia vs Levante Live streaming preview

The clash between Sevilla and Real Betis on Thursday marked the LaLiga return after almost three months of suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. Valencia and Levante will play their first game since the lockdown on Matchday 28. Valencia are placed seventh on the LaLiga table with 42 points to their credit. Valencia played Alaves before the lockdown. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Levante occupy the 13th spot on the LaLiga points table. They have bagged 33 points this season. Levante faced off against Granada in their previous game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

LaLiga live: Valencia vs Levante team news (Full squads)

Valencia: Cristian Rivero, Jaume Domenech, Jasper Cillessen, Thierry Correia, Javier Jimenez, Cristiano Piccini, Jamue Costa, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Ezequiel Garay, Daniel Wass, Alessandro Florenzi, Vicente Esquerdo, Lee Kang-In, Manu Vallejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Daniel Parejo, Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro.

Levante: Daniel Cardenas, Koke Vegas, Aitor Fernandez, Pablo Martinez, Carlos Clerc, Jorge Miramom, Bruno Gonzalez, Rober Pier, Sergio Postigo, Tono Garcia, Ryben Vezo, Coke Andujar, Oscar Duarte, Roger Marti, Sergio Leon, Jose Luis Morales, Borja Mayoral.

LaLiga fixtures for the weekend

Granada vs Getafe - Friday, June 12 - 11 am IST

Valencia vs Levante - Friday, June 12 (Saturday, IST) - 1.30 am IST

Espanyol vs Alaves - Saturday, June 13 - 5.30 pm IST

Celta Vigo vs Villareal - Saturday, June 13 - 8.30 pm IST

Leganes vs Valladolid - Saturday, June 13 - 11 pm IST

Mallorca vs Barcelona - Saturday, June 13 (Sunday, IST) - 1.30 am IST

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - Sunday, June 14 - 5.30 pm IST

Real Madrid vs Eibar - Sunday, June 14 - 11 pm IST

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Sunday, June 14 (Monday IST) - 1.30 am IST

