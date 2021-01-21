Valencia Vs Osasuna Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Valencia face Osasuna in the upcoming fixture of LaLiga on Thursday, January 21. The Valencia vs Osasuna LaLiga clash will take place at the Mestalla Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Valencia vs Osasuna live stream, Valencia vs Osasuna team news, LaLiga points table, Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and how to watch Valencia vs Osasuna live.

Also Read: ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Valencia vs Osasuna live stream: Valencia vs Osasuna preview

Valencia's ongoing season has been nothing short of a struggle as the club hovers just over the relegation zone at 14th place. Valencia are just two points above the relegation zone and winning this match is really important for them in terms of moving up the points table. Before the upcoming encounter, Valencia have just one win in their last five matches. However, they will be hoping to take all three points against Osasuna on Thursday.

Osasuna on the other hand are having a poor season and are on the 19th spot with 15 points from 18 matches. They will also be desperate to win the match which will help them climb out of the relegation zone. They are winless in their last five matches (1 loss, 4 draws) and will be eager to put an end to their winless run.

Also Read: VAL Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Game Preview

How to watch Valencia vs Osasuna live in India?

Valencia vs Osasuna will not be live-streamed on any Indian channel. However, Valencia vs Osasuna live stream will be available to watch for free on LaLiga India’s official Facebook page. For in-match updates, one can follow the social media handles of both teams and LaLiga.

Also Read: Man United Achieve Longest Ongoing unbeaten Run In PL After Victory Against Fulham

Valencia vs Osasuna prediction

Both teams are facing each other for the first time this season and will be looking to win the match and keep themselves out of the relegation zone. Going by current form, we predict Valencia to win the match on their home ground and move up the LaLiga points table.

Also Read: Zidane Caught SMIRKING As Real Madrid Suffer Humiliation Against Alcoyano In Copa Del Rey

Valencia vs Osasuna team news

Predicted line-up for Osasuna: Herrera; Roncaglia, Navas, U. Garcia, Cruz; Barja, Sanjurjo, Moncayola, Jony; Garcia; Budemir.

Predicted starting line-up for Valencia: Domenech; Correia, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Wass, Soler, Racic, Cheryshev; Kang-in, Gomez.

Image: Valencia CF / Twitter