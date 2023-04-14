Valencia Vs Sevilla: A Historic LaLiga Santander Battle Under Unusual Circumstances

One would expect a clash between Valencia CF and Sevilla FC with 10 LaLiga Santander games left in the season to be a duel where both teams push for a European spot. However, this Sunday’s clash between these two historic clubs and former champions of Spain is a meeting between the team currently in 18th, on 27 points, and the team in 13th, on 32 points.

For the fanbases in Valencia and Seville, the priority right now is simply to avoid relegation. Valencia CF haven’t played at LaLiga SmartBank level since 1987, while Sevilla FC haven’t been in the second tier since 2001. Staying up is of vital importance, and would allow these clubs to rebuild and rise once again.

Let’s not forget that Sunday’s match at Mestalla will be disputed by two clubs who have reached numerous European finals over the years. No team has lifted the Europa League trophy more times than Sevilla FC, while Los Che have reached seven major European finals, including back-to-back Champions League deciders.

Former Valencia CF captain Rubén Baraja, who was member of the team that came close to European glory and that won LaLiga Santander titles in 2001/02 and 2003/04, has returned to the club, this time as a coach. He has been assigned the task of helping Los Che bounce back and avoid relegation.

In his time in charge of the youngest squad in LaLiga Santander, with an average age of 24.9, Baraja has led Valencia CF to two of their six home victories this season. In fact, they are unbeaten at Mestalla under Baraja, who inspired his side to 1-0 victories over European qualification contenders Real Sociedad and CA Osasuna, as well as a 1-1 draw against a solid Rayo Vallecano.

That last home game saw Mestalla record one of its highest attendances this season, with Valencia CF pushing until the final whistle against Rayo Vallecano. “I respect the opponents, but I think we are favourites whenever when we play at home,” Baraja said in a press conference prior to the Rayo Vallecano clash. “We need our fans to be excited. We have to offer them what they ask for. Mestalla is key.”

This Sunday’s relegation six-pointer will produce another incredible atmosphere, but Sevilla FC will hope to win on the road as they’re also in need of all three points. Sitting just five points above relegation zone, Los Nervionenses are also involved in an unfamiliar relegation battle, one of the most exciting in recent years. After parting ways with Jorge Sampaoli in March, Sevilla FC appointed former SD Eibar coach José Luis Mendilibar in their bid to find some much-needed consistency in the last stretch of the season.

In his debut, Mendilibar led his team to their first clean sheet in six LaLiga Santander games in a 2-0 victory over Cádiz CF – their first win away from home since October. In his second game in charge, a 10-man Sevilla FC took a two-goal lead over RC Celta on home soil, although ultimately drew 2-2.

Valencia CF and Sevilla FC’s close battles at Mestalla

Sevilla FC’s last four visits to Mestalla have resulted in close-contested battles between the two teams, three of which were 1-1 draws, including a thriller in 2018/19 when the hosts needed a late Mouctar Diakhaby equaliser to snatch a point.

Valencia CF have not won any of their last eight games home or away against Sevilla FC, with their last victory at Mestalla dating back in 2017, when they cruised past the then-reigning Europa League winners with a 4-0 victory courtesy of a Gonçalo Guedes brace and goals from Simone Zaza and Santi Mina.

Mendilibar’s struggles against Valencia CF

However, the good news forLos Che is that they are facing a coach who has lost 12 of his 25 games against Valencia CF. Only FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club have celebrated more victories than Valencia CF against the newLos Nervionenses boss.

As for the head-to-head between the two coaches, Mendilibar has coached one victory and two defeats against Baraja the player. But, the only time the two men have faced each other as coaches was in 2018/19, when Baraja’s Real Sporting de Gijón defeated Mendilibar’s SD Eibar in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

This Sunday, there is much more at stake than just improving their head-to-head records, as Valencia CF will push to extend their three-game unbeaten home streak in their bid to secure safety and Sevilla FC will take to the Mestalla pitch aiming to get back to winning ways and build momentum ahead of the last stretch of the campaign.