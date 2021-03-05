Valencia Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Valencia host Villarreal at the Mestalla Stadium on Matchday 26 of the ongoing LaLiga season. The Derbi de la Comunitat is scheduled to kick off on March 6 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Valencia vs Villarreal live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Valencia vs Villarreal preview

Since finishing fourth in the LaLiga standings in the 2018-19 season, Valencia have had a difficult couple of seasons. With only six wins in 25 league games this season, Valencia are currently in fourteenth place in the LaLiga standings, only five points off the relegation places. With hopes of staying in LaLiga on the line, Valencia will hope to take all three points against Villarreal.

On the other hand, Villarreal have had an outstanding season so far and at one point were also battling for the Champions League places. However, with no wins in the last seven league games (5D 2L), Villarreal are currently in seventh place in the LaLiga standings, 11 points off the Champions League spots. Their last league win was an away win against Celta Vigo back in early January.

Valencia vs Villarreal team news

Valencia are unlikely to be without Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev as both are carrying injuries, and hence, are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Javi Gracia will also be without Mouctar Diakhaby as the French defender was sent off against Getafe last week. Meanwhile, Unai Emery is going to be without a number of players heading into this game. Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra and Francis Coquelin are all sidelined for this encounter while Mario Gaspar is still recovering and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Valencia vs Villarreal prediction and head-to-head

As per the Valencia vs Villarreal h2h record, Valencia have a slight advantage over Villarreal, having won 20 games out of a total 48 matches played between the two sides. Meanwhile, Villarreal have managed to win 18 games against Valencia while the others have been draws. However, the Valencia vs Villarreal h2h record seems meaningless as both teams find themselves on the opposite ends of the table. With Valencia struggling this season, we expect Villarreal to get their winning form back on track.

How to watch LaLiga in India?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Valencia vs Villarreal will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Valencia vs Villarreal live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.