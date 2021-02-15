Valentine's Day 2021: How Footballers Celebrated With Their Loved Ones Ft. Pogba, Beckham

Several top footballers across the world wasted no time in embracing their romantic side as they celebrated Valentine's Day with their partners on Sunday. Man United midfielder Paul Pogba decorated his entire living room for his wife, Zulay, for the auspicious day. Meanwhile, former Real Madrid star David Beckham posted a heartfelt tribute for his wife, Victoria Beckham. Here's a look at how some other footballers and their partners celebrated Valentine's Day 2021.

Paul Pogba decorates home for wife Zulay to celebrate Valentine's Day

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has some time off as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury. However, the France international took the time to decorate his house for Valentine's Day. The United star surprised his wife with balloons, gifts and several gifts as they celebrated together on Sunday. The two appeared to sit together for a romantic meal.

David Beckham's tribute to wife Victoria Beckham

Former Real Madrid star David Beckham has been married to Victoria for over 21 years and the pair are still going strong. The ex-England captain took to Instagram to post a special tribute to 'Posh Spice'. He wrote, "Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife. I love you so much, Victoria Beckham."

Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski celebrates Valentine's Day with wife Anna

Robert Lewandowski is arguably one of the most lethal forwards in the game but the Bayern ace highlighted his soft spot for his wife Anna, whom he married in 2013. In an adorable Instagram picture with Anna, the veteran striker captioned the post, "Happy Valentines Day to the woman of my dreams! I love you".

Lionel Messi's wife posts message for Barcelona superstar

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona still remains uncertain but there's no denying that his wife loves him abundantly. Antonela Roccuzzo had a short and sweet message for her husband on Sunday, as they celebrated their 14th Valentine's Day together at home.

Cesc Fabregas' message for Daniella Semaan

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas celebrated his Valentine's Day with wife Daniella Semaan with a throwback picture of theirs on holiday. The Spaniard has been with Daniella for a decade and the couple has three children together.

Marcelo takes wife Clarisse out for date night

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by taking his wife Clarisse Alves on a date night. Marcelo and Clarisse have been married since 2008 and the couple has two children together.

